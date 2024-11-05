Zero Motorcycles Announce “All Access” Strategic Plan Featuring Zero Motorcycles Announce “All Access” Strategic Plan Featuring New 2025 Products Powered for Fun and Priced for All.

Zero Motorcycles, the pioneer and global leader in two-wheeled electric mobility, today unveiled the “All Access” strategic initiative, a bold plan which will see the introduction of six brand new models across multiple new vehicle segments all priced under £9000, helping lead the transformation in two-wheeled transportation by making Zero’s premium electric experience accessible to more consumers around the world.

The first phase of this strategic plan introduces the all-new X-Line, featuring the versatile and lightweight XE and XB models. Both bikes deliver the intuitive riding experience, fun and agility that Zero Motorcycles is known for, offering options that are perfectly suited for both off-road and urban riding. Equipped with removable batteries, switchable traction control, and factory-tuned suspension, the XB and XE showcase seamless power delivery and advanced engineering Zero riders know and love. These new models join the rest of Zero’s award-winning lineup, the most complete range of electric models in the industry.

X-Line: Proven Performance, Exceptional Value

Benefitting from two decades of Zero’s pioneering leadership in electric motorcycle technology, the new 2025 X-Line models retain the brand’s signature performance—thrilling acceleration, intuitive interfaces, and sleek design. Backed by over 180 million miles of real-world ride data intelligence from Zero’s model range, the XE and XB embody Zero’s mission to offer broader access to electric riding.

“The new X-Line delivers the best performing models in one of the most exciting growth categories from the most trusted electric brand in powersports,” said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “Our mission from day one has been to revolutionize the two-wheeled transportation industry, and we will stop at nothing to deliver on that promise to our growing global community of riders.”

Zero XE

The all-new Zero XE, the brand’s first true street-legal trail bike, offers supreme agility and full-throttle fun. Category-leading torque pairs with factory-tuned suspension, switchable traction control and a swappable 4.3kWh battery to bring signature Zero performance to the trails. Zero’s hallmark seamless power delivery and full color 2.5-inch TFT dash interface combine to create a bike with serious power that is still incredibly easy to ride at an affordable price of £5,410.

Zero XB

Also new to the lineup, the Zero XB makes it easier than ever to unleash adventure no matter where the ride takes you. Riders can experience XB’s best-in-class performance in Zero’s lightest and most nimble model ever. The street legal XB comes equipped with Zero’s precision throttle response, factory tuned suspension and a 2.4kWh battery that can be swapped on-the-go in just seconds. Priced at £3,710.

Refreshed 2025 model lineup

This Autumn, Zero also brings to market its new MY25 lineup of best-in-class high performance motorcycles. This season’s launch features a fresh slate of new colours across flagship models.

The coveted adventure model DSR/X and the full-faired SR/S now debut in striking Orbit Blue, while the MY25 DS—touted by journalists as the world’s best all-around commuter—turns heads in bold Orange. The model S naked sport bike returns after its record-breaking launch season as the most in-demand new model in Zero’s history.

Finally, the pinnacle DSR/X Black Forest edition, fully equipped with Zero’s entire range of custom adventure accessories and performance upgrades, is back in limited quantities for the ultimate adventure rider.

A Future of Progress

Zero’s two-year All Access strategy will make the transformative experience of electric riding accessible to all, across categories and geographies. This aggressive new plan underscores Zero’s commitment to remain the global pioneer and advocate, leading the powersports industry into the future.

Arriving in Summer of 2025, the new X Line will pave the way for global dealer and service center growth to complement Zero’s expansive existing network. The upcoming network expansion will increase access to Zero’s products for more riders in more locations than ever before, ensuring that owners across the globe have the support they need.

With its ever-evolving lineup and continuous push for innovation, Zero Motorcycles remains at the forefront, redefining the electric motorcycle experience for riders everywhere. For more information on the all-new models or to reserve an XB or XE from Zero visit zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/all-access today and look for more exciting announcements in the months ahead.

