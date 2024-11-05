Dainese Group presents the protection of the future at EICMA 2024

EICMA, Europe’s largest motorcycling trade fair, is opening, and the Dainese Group is introducing a plethora of surprising new products for all motorcycle enthusiasts.

An unmissable event for all those keen to discover the latest developments from the world of Dainese, AGV, TCX and Momodesign: exclusive product previews, special guests and many events.

The first innovation is the Dainese Smart Air, the latest evolution in protective equipment for motorcyclists on the road: this cutting-edge airbag system can be easily worn either over or under any outfit, and is incredibly lightweight whilst being extremely protective and ergonomic. With a new minimalist concept that renders it streamline, and very high levels of protection courtesy of the revolutionary D-air®Road system on the chest and back, Smart Air offers maximum levels of comfort. Equipped with the revolutionary D-air® Road triple-activated airbag and built-in gas generator which can easily be easily replaced independently, it is a Liv.2 certified chest and back airbag with a rechargeable battery that offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The ultimate in comfort and safety.



The AGV K7 is another new arrival: the full-face sport touring helmet that redefines the perfect balance between performance and comfort, and between safety and versatility. The K7 represents the perfect balance between sportiness and touring, in the most advanced incarnation possible. It is designed to adapt perfectly to every riding style, from sport tourer comfort to the demands of busy city streets and a tucked-in sporty riding position. The new helmet in the AGV range is designed to meet the needs of sports riders seeking the very best performance: conceived in a wind tunnel, the K7’s design offers maximum stability at high speeds, ideal for both sports riding and touring.

Comfort is unparalleled courtesy of the premium interior features and interchangeable cheek pads, as well as an innovative patented ventilation system and wide visual field. The sun visor adds an extra layer of practicality, making the K7 the perfect helmet for touring riders who are looking for versatility and comfort when riding. This helmet encompasses the best features of the sport and touring worlds, enabling the wearer to take on any challenge on two wheels. Tested for performance, designed to explore the world.

Also waiting to be discovered is the new Touring collection, which combines advanced protection and optimal functionality in order to ensure maximum safety and comfort in all conditions, allowing riders to tackle every two-wheel adventure with the right equipment.

Momodesign, part of the Dainese brand portfolio for helmets and motorcycle apparel, will be present at the trade fair with two completely revamped models: the AERO and the FGTR.

With a cutting-edge style and 100% Italian design, AERO is the pioneer of Maxi open-face helmets. An icon of excellence in terms of its innovative design and advanced technical features. This helmet is an ideal choice for those looking for distinctive style without compromising on comfort and safety. Its futuristic design earned it the prestigious Compasso D’Oro from ADI DESIGN in 2020, the most historic and authoritative global design award. AERO will be presented at EICMA with a refined color palette with a matt metallic texture that revisits the brand’s great classics, to showcase their distinctive design.

FGTR gets a makeover with the ECE 2206 homologation, with a contemporary restyling for both the CLASSIC and EVO models, with exclusive colors and graphics that enhance the combination of style, quality and enhanced safety. Inspired by helicopter helmets, FGTR CLASSIC is an ever-evolving urban icon, always distinguished by handcrafted details such as the hand-stitched edges running along the profile of the shell and visor. The new FGTR range, made with exclusive colors and graphics, once more makes it an must-have in the city for every motorcycle and scooter rider who wants to stand out.

Momodesign’s first collection of protective apparel for urban commuting will also be presented exclusively at EICMA.

Protection and style with a design that is 100% Italian.

At EICMA 2024, visitors can also discover the exclusive selection of Urban Lifestyle 24/7 footwear by TCX, the certified motorcycle shoes that offer maximum comfort when walking and protection when riding, transforming every moment of the day into an experience of pure comfort.

The new models in the 24/7 line, Ikasu 2 & Nalbak, are available for both men and women and feature design solutions conceived to satisfy different motorcycling styles.

The ZPLATE® insert combines transversal rigidity for impact protection with longitudinal flexibility for superior walking comfort; the wear-resistant GROUNDTRAX® outsole, created with a rubber tread featuring an anti-slip design, guarantees maximum grip on all surfaces. Technology, design and research into materials: TCX’s 24/7 line of shoes for enjoying every day and every adventure in freedom.

In addition to all the previews and new solutions at the Dainese stand, a historical great will be returning for all its fans. Having been stolen at an event in Milan in 1988, the legendary AGV X1 Air System helmet of Niki Lauda, worn by the Formula 1 driver during the dramatic 1976 German Grand Prix, finally returns to tell his incredible story, displayed to the public at the Dainese booth at EICMA 2024.

The helmet, which is visibly damaged by the fire that broke out during the accident, illustrates the extraordinary strength of the Austrian driver, who returned to racing just 42 days later. Its iconic red graphics, with Lauda’s name printed in white, not only represents a sporting legend, it also marks a crucial moment in the evolution of on-track safety. Following an appearance at an exhibition in the United States in 1987 and some subsequent movement between Japan and Italy, Niki Lauda’s AGV X1 disappeared; it was the subject of mystery for a long time, fueling decades of speculation and myths. Dainese group, owner of the AGV brand, successfully claimed legitimate ownership, returning this precious heirloom to history and the fans. On display at EICMA 2024, this helmet will become part of the DAR – Dainese ARchivio, Dainese’s permanent exhibition in Vicenza that celebrates iconic ideas, people and items that have revolutionized safety, design and performance in the dynamic sports landscape.

Visit EICMA 2024, Milan Rho Fiera, and stop off at the Dainese booth, HALL 14 STAND E32, from November 5 to 10, for an immersive discovery of the latest innovations in apparel, safety and design for enthusiasts and motorcyclists alike.

Come and discover the protection of the future.

