Cardo kickstarts ‘The Year of The Mesh’ with the launch of ‘Mesh Boost’

Cardo Systems, the global leader in wireless communication systems for groups in motion, announces a first-ever ‘Mesh-Boost package of new capabilities to all second generation PACKTALK devices.

‘Mesh Boost’ expands Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) group to 31 riders, adds Remote Grouping, and Public Mesh features and enhances existing Private Chat mode. On top of these, Cardo will also add a VoIP-based Cellular Intercom to all Cardo products using the Cardo Connect app.

‘Mesh Boost’ takes rider connectivity to the next level, enhancing group communication capabilities, flexibility and range. Best of all, the new collection will be available, free of charge, via a simple over-the-air software update.

In 2025, Cardo will celebrate its 10-year anniversary since bringing the world’s first mesh communicator – the original PACKTALK – to market, an innovation that revolutionized the world of communication. Next year will be ‘The Year of The Mesh’, starting with ‘Mesh Boost’ as the phase one in a line of exciting announcements to come.

Unprecedented connectivity

‘Mesh Boost’ will be automatically available early next year as a free over-the-air software update to all users of Cardo’s current 2nd generation DMC devices – including the PACKTALK PRO, EDGE and Neo – making it even easier to communicate with Cardo.

Key enhancements include:

Expanded group size to 31 riders

Cardo’s Mesh Boost is the first in the market to allow groups of up to 31 riders to communicate seamlessly in true DMC mode – more than doubling the previous capacity of 15 – without losing any of the DMC characteristics that have made Cardo PACKTALK’s the best-selling comms in the world. Now, even more riders can experience the benefits of auto-reconnection, ease of pairing and reliable connection.

Public Mesh

This new feature allows users to talk with up to any 31 participants within the range of the DMC network, offering a truly open channel for spontaneous conversations with nearby riders. Also a handy workaround for those existing users wanting to simplify DMC usage even further, just select the Public Mesh group and ride.

Private chat +

Expanding the existing Private Chat feature, riders will now be able to create private chat sessions within their group with any number of participants (as opposed to just two), making it easier to have personalized conversations within the group on the go. Users are invited by being selected through the Cardo Connect App and can accept the invitation as they would a normal call.

Remote grouping

Understanding that all riders don’t start at the same place when heading out for a ride, Cardo’s remote grouping capability allows a group to be set up ahead of time by simply sharing a link generated from within the Cardo Connect App. Links can be forwarded to other users, but only Cardo 2nd generation DMC users are validated to join.

Plus NEW Cellular Intercom connectivity

Along with the new ‘Mesh Boost’ features, Cardo has also launched Celluar Intercom connectivity. Using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) functionality, Cardo’s new Cellular Intercom connectivity ability will allow connectivity between an unlimited number of Cardo users, no matter the range. Like voice and video calls over popular messaging Apps, the functionality relies on a cellular network being strong and available – otherwise known as ‘data signal’ – and a user’s data plan. Cellular intercom will be open to all Cardo units, Bluetooth and DMC, connected to the Cardo Connect App.

2024: 20 years of ‘Breaking Boundaries’ and 2025: The ‘Year of The Mesh’

Officially launching its new ‘Mesh Boost’ technology at the Cardo Systems booth at EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Cardo concludes the brand’s 20th anniversary since pioneering the world’s first Motorcycle Bluetooth headset celebrations and kickstarts the ‘Year of The Mesh’. 2025 will mark a decade since Cardo revolutionized the world of communication by introducing the world’s first mesh communicator.

