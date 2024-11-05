Tuesday, November 5, 2024
AIROH: the brand's new products exhibited at the 110th EICMA edition

Airoh: The Brand’s New Products Exhibited At The 110th Eicma EditionFor the Italian company EICMA represents the key event of the year, and for the next edition, AIROH will reveal a 2025 collection full of new products.

Road segment lovers will find GP 800 FIM Racing #1 and GP 800, the new models dedicated to road racing, with strong and aerodynamic lines, both presented by the AIROH riders. The Mathisse II helmet will be exposed with an innovative ventilation with an even more fluid functionality than the previous version.

But not just helmets, AIROH will present AWC 4 and AWC 2, the brand’s new communication systems developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group. Last, but certainly not least, the update of the concept of the world’s first motorcycle helmet equipped with an airbag.

This morning the gates of the 110th EICMA edition open, the international two-wheel exhibition, which increasingly represents an unmissable event for professionals, enthusiasts and the most prestigious companies in the motorcycle field.

Among these, of course, AIROH will be present with its own stand (Hall 18 – Booth E90) to present the new products of the 2025 collection.

Synonymous with Italian quality, innovation and safety, the brand's proposals for next year will capture the attention of those who are looking for helmets with a strong personality and outstanding aerodynamic capabilities.

THE NEW STANDARD FOR THE ROAD
Among these, the two new AIROH top-of-the-range models in the road segment, GP 800 FIM Racing #1 and GP 800: developed inside the AIROH wind tunnel and optimized in terms of aerodynamics thanks to the valuable feedback from the AIROH riders, like David Alonso, Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli, who will be present at the booth for the presentation of these helmets.

In addition to these products, with a strong racing character, Mathisse II, the flip up model able to change its nature and segment of use with a simple gesture. P/J approved, intuitive functionality and improved ventilation are just some of the new features of the popular model with chin guard, now even more easily, reversible.

Finally, four new AIROH models of the road segment unveiled in world premiere: H.21, TRR II, Kombakt and Bandit.Airoh: The Brand’s New Products Exhibited At The 110th Eicma Edition

COMMUNICATION ACCORDING TO AIROH
But not just helmets, AIROH expands and completes its range of products by presenting, in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group, its first intercom models, AWC 4 and AWC 2. Available from February 2025, the new communication systems offer high sound quality in an essential design that can be easily integrated into AIROH helmets, so as not to compromise their elegant lines and aggressive graphics.Airoh: The Brand’s New Products Exhibited At The 110th Eicma Edition

THE FUTURE OF THE AIRBAG CONCEPT
The AIROH’s study on the world’s first motorcycle helmet with an integrated airbag, for greater head safety, continues. The project is still going ahead, in a new phase of development. The new evolution of the concept will be exhibited at EICMA.

For more AIROH Helmet news check out our dedicated page AIROH Helmet

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

