The Royal Enfield Bear 650

Isolation from reality, flagrant audacity, complete disregard for the outcome, and listening to the GUT; this best describes the mindset of motorcycle racers, and is certainly the perfect description for the 16-year old rookie from the Checkers Motorcycle Club – Eddie Mulder, a.k.a. Fast Eddie – who in 1960 became (and till date remains) the youngest Champion to tame the brutal Californian desert race, the Big Bear Run.

In 1960, the unforgiving Mojave Desert served as a backdrop for the Big Bear Run; the biggest, baddest race the Californian desert had ever witnessed. With no rules, roads or tech, and only cacti and coyotes for spectators, alongside 765 other riders, Eddie Mulder, shocked the racing world as he surged first across the finish line in 4-hrs and 21-minutes, igniting a legacy that reverberates through the ages. Astride his 500cc Royal Enfield Fury and fueled by instinct, unwavering determination and gut, Eddie was one among only 197 who made it to the end of the finish line.

When asked about what he thought was the turning point for him in the race, Eddie Mulder says, “I was in thirteenth place when I lost control and took a tumble down a ravine. I hauled up the bike and inspected the damage. The handlebars were bent right back, the header pipe had been wrenched out of the cylinder head, and one shock absorber was bust. I heaved the bars into shape and kicked the header pipe back into place. Couldn’t do anything about the broken shock absorber, so I rode the rest of the race on just one”.

Sixty-four years later, that fearless spirit has sparked the inspiration for a motorcycle that embodies that indomitable grit and determination in its soul – the new Royal Enfield Bear 650, a stylish and versatile scrambler. Designed for riders who trust their instinct and stand out from the rest, the Bear 650 is more than just a motorcycle – it is a journey, a statement, and a reminder to follow your gut. With its versatile capabilities, robust engineering, and distinct scrambler aesthetic, the Bear 650 is poised to redefine the riding experience for ‘scrambler-ers’ across the globe, inviting them to forge their own path, one ride at a time.

Speaking about the inspiration, conception and design of the Bear 650, B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield, says, “We’ve always drawn deep inspiration for our motorcycles from our community, and from our riders who’ve achieved extraordinary feats. Our inspiration for the Bear 650 came from one such legendary story – Eddie and that of the 1960 Big Bear Run. The Bear 650 channels the same spirit of raw instinct, sheer impulse, relentless determination, and embodies the ethos of a true scrambler ‘full-send’ mindset and DNA. It is built to deliver confidence and control across all terrains—whether you are navigating urban streets or dusty trails. The Bear 650 is not just about performance; it’s about versatility, resilience, and an uncompromising spirit.

In Gut We Trust … and the Gut Roars!

The Bear 650 is fuelled by gut feel and powered by Royal Enfield’s globally renowned 650-Twin platform. Known for its smooth performance and character, the engine delivers a robust 47 bhp (34.6 kW) at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 56.5Nm @5150rpm which increases the mid range punch on the Bear 650 as compared to the other Twin models. The innovative 2-1 exhaust system enhances torque and offers a broader powerband, while the compact single silencer reduces weight and adds to the Scrambler aesthetic.

Scramble in style

Chunky tyres with retro flavour, open square tread blocks, contoured scrambler seats, 2-1 exhaust, kicked-up rear loop, competition number board and raised ground clearance – each element on the Bear 650 conveys its true Scrambler DNA. Additionally, the inclusion of a competition number board gives the motorcycle a heritage scrambler look; an ode to the scrambler motorcycles of yore.

Accentuating the scrambler aesthetic further are the three striking colourways for European markets inspired by the vibrant spirit of California. Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, and a special edition called Two Four Nine, paying tribute to Eddie’s iconic race winning number. Together, all these elements make the Bear 650 a scrambler that embodies the spirit and style of the 60’s desert racing scene of California.

The quintessential ‘bad-roader’

For those who crave a quintessential ‘badass’ scrambler experience, the Bear 650 gets a revised and stronger chassis, Showa USD big piston forks in the front with 130mm travel and Showa Twin tube RSU at the rear with 115mm travel aid provide a pliant experience while riding on the tarmac. Higher ground clearance of 184mm coupled with the combination of 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels, fitted with dual purpose tyres, provides an authentic scrambler look, improves grip and lends it mild off-road ability. The contoured seat of the Bear 650 has been designed to allow the rider to move around freely and prevent the rider from slipping while riding on rough surfaces. A wide handlebar and neutrally positioned footpegs provides uncramped and confident ergonomics. The motorcycle is equipped with 320mm front disc and 270mm rear disc for superior braking performance with the option of switching off rear ABS while riding on broken roads or graded trails.

Not so basic instinct | Modern scrambler essentials

Inspired by legacy but modern in many aspects, the Bear 650 is equipped with Tripper Dash, the all-new TFT display has a simple user interface and experience for easy comprehension on the move. The black aluminium switch cubes and joystick aid in effortless and intuitive interaction while using the Tripper Dash. The Google Maps integration and USB-C device charging port instil more confidence for urban exploration. A first on the twins platform, the motorcycle also gets full LED lighting for increased visibility and scrambler aesthetics.

The Bear 650 will be available in European dealerships for test rides and deliveries from February 2025 with a dynamic genuine motorcycle accessory range to support rider customisation.

COUNTRY-WISE PRICE EU & UK

Colourway UK Italy France Spain Germany Petrol Green £6,749 €7,300 €7,640 €7,387 €7,640 Golden Shadow £6,849 €7,400 €7,790 €7,487 €7,790 Two Four Nine £6,949 €7,500 €7,890 €7,587 €7,890

