Royal Enfield Launches The Classic 650

Royal Enfield, global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, launched the much-loved, and eagerly anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 650 at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy.

The magnum opus in Royal Enfield’s stable, the new Classic 650 is a super-sized version of the iconic silhouette of Classics from the past, and stays true to the genetic traits of the Classic family.

The ‘Classic’ has remained the purest form of Royal Enfield DNA, undiluted through every evolution. Not only has it been the foundation of several Royal Enfield motorcycle models, it has also remained a motorcycle with an impeccable pedigree, timeless elegance, old-world charm, and a distinct, unwavering character. With its bespoke craftsmanship, the Classic has represented the very culture of classic automotive design, aesthetics and engineering.

The new Classic 650 showcases the distinctive spirit of the Classic family, but serves it up in a double measure. Its stately, streamlined form is propelled by Royal Enfield’s acclaimed 650 Twin engine, resulting in a ride that is both swift and graceful. While staying true to traits of the Classic family, the Classic 650 offers riders a powerful new blend of old-school aesthetics and effortless power delivery. Imposing to look at, but friendly to ride, this is unmistakably a Classic that stays pure to the core.

Speaking about the launch of the Classic 650, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic is what keeps us rooted and real to our philosophy of pure motorcycling. The new Classic 650 not only upholds and embodies this spirit, it serves it up in a double measure on our world-class 650 Twin platform. We’ve stayed true to the Classic’s purpose and character, and retained its quintessential style, design and elegance. With its fine craftsmanship, majestic road-presence, and refined powertrain we believe this motorcycle will resonate deeply with our customers”

Double the charm

A foundation for many Royal Enfield motorcycle models through the years, the Classic has carried the rich heritage and inspiration that retains Royal Enfield design characteristics, and the Classic 650 is not very different. It carries forward the legacy and is built to reflect the familiar and signature design elements that connect it to its predecessors. The Classic 650 seamlessly carries forward the iconic ‘frame-loop’ that connects it to all past models – from the OG Classic, to the Thunderbird, to more recently, the Super Meteor and Shotgun – but that’s where the similarities end.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the Classic 650 embodies the spirit of Royal Enfield’s rich history with its smooth lines, signature design cues and luxurious detailing that exude both class and authenticity. The motorcycle features a beautifully sculpted fuel tank, vintage-style round headlamps, and elegantly curved fenders, all paying homage to the Classic’s legacy.

Double the capability

At the heart of the Classic 650 lies the globally celebrated 648cc parallel twin engine, which makes its debut on the motorcycle in a fresh state of tune, offering strong low-end acceleration, exceptional throttle response, calibrated for the grace and unhurried attitude so quintessential to the Classic. It also has unmatched performance, making it the ideal companion for riders seeking power and poise, comfort and control on every journey.

Refined gear-shifts and well-balanced chassis offer superior stability and enhanced riding experience, even on uneven terrain. The 650cc twin motor known for its strong low-end acceleration makes it ideal for quick getaways and confident overtakes. It delivers ample torque right from lower revs, providing an effortless surge of power without needing to push it hard. The engine is impressively stress-free and refined with minimal vibrations even at higher speeds. Its responsiveness, combined with well-tuned throttle makes it fun and engaging for the rider.

Double the character

While the Classic 650 shares common heritage, it is completely modern and unique. The design, stance and the form of the motorcycle has been matched to the lines and form of the engine that powers this motorcycle. The Classic 650 has shorter, sporty fenders and a leaning forward proportion, adapted to the angled forward Twin motor. This gives the motorcycle a dynamic pose. More modern, wider tires add to its capability and larger forms all around give it a presence befitting its larger capacity motor.

The new Classic 650 shares its highly acclaimed chassis with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. Dual seats are fitted as standard equipment, with an option of pillion seat and rack removal using a single bolt on mechanism. With bright polished aluminium and chrome finish on the headlamp unit and front trafficators, the Classic 650 continues to maintain the signature post-war British motorcycle styling, with visual harmony accentuated by flowing lines from front to the tail. The motorcycle bears the distinct teardrop shaped tank, and the signature Royal Enfield nacelle that houses a new LED headlamp along with the signature ‘tiger lamps’ – pilot lights – an enduring feature on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954.

The ergonomic riding posture, with perfectly positioned handlebars and a plush wide seat, keeps the rider comfortable during long rides. The front and rear suspension from Showa is tuned for a refined ride quality, absorbing road imperfections effortlessly, while the responsive handling makes it agile in city traffic and confident on highways.

The uncluttered dash unit, featuring a digital LCD screen with an odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock, makes the rider focus and enjoy the ride. Additionally, the motorcycle will be offered with Genuine Motorcycle Accessories in the Classic and Classic Tourer inspired themes, allowing riders to customise their machine for an even more personalised riding experience. Overall, the Classic 650 embodies the timeless charm of motorcycling with modern-day precision and comfort.

Classic colours for classic contours.

The liveries of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 bring back the much loved colour schemes of the Classic 500, along with a fresh take on the legacy. With Vallam Red, Teal Green and Black Chrome, each colour beautifully complements the motorcycle’s flowing elegant lines, and classic contours.

Pricing

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Pricing for Europe starts at £XXXX in the UK and £XXXX in France, for the Vallam Red colourway. Final retail pricing for the EMEA region will be announced by market before the start of sale in March.

Bookings in the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany begin today with deliveries slated for January 2025. Booking and test rides in India will begin in January 2025.

Colourways UK (MSRP) Italy (MSRP) Vallam Red £6499 €6800 Bruntingthorpe Blue £6499 €6800 Teal £6599 €6900 Black Chrome £6799 €7100

The Context and Backstory

Whilst the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 is a thoroughly modern motorcycle, its roots are inextricably linked to Royal Enfield’s first ever Parallel Twin. Unveiled at the 1948 London Motorcycle Show and known simply as the ‘The 500 Twin’, it was a seminal piece of motorcycle design and engineering.

Designed by Ted Pardoe and developed by chief engineer, Tony Wilson Jones, the 500 Twin was streets ahead of its competitors in the comfort stakes. While all other manufacturers’ twin motorcycles had either a rigid frame or rudimentary plunger suspension, the Royal Enfield 500 Twin enjoyed revolutionary swinging arm rear suspension.

Royal Enfield’s swinging arm rear suspension was earlier revealed on the 1948 350 Bullet Trials prototype. Its success in competitions ensured it was then used on road-going 350 Bullets and 500 Twins, making them the first, full-production motorcycles to feature this design anywhere in the world. Within a few years, virtually all manufacturers had adopted this Royal Enfield design and most still use it today.

The 500 Twin’s silky smoothness continued in the engine department as well. While most engines of this era were statically balanced, Royal Enfield went the extra mile to both statically and dynamically balance the 500 Twin, with the latter step ensuring the rider experienced no finger-tingling or teeth-chattering vibrations.

In the mid-20th century, streamlining was the optimistic promise of modernity, speed and progress. The streamline ‘speed-form’ was an integral part of the signature style of design masters such as Henry Dreyfuss and Raymond Loewy. On the 500 Twin, this influence was evident in the form of the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, side panels and, perhaps most prominently, the famous signature Royal Enfield casquette (nacelle) headlight housing. With the new Classic 650 Twin, the design team has taken this design language and evolved it, italicising the stance of the motorcycle to give it a sense of motion even when stood still.

The ‘500-Twin’ later evolved into further parallel twin models like the Super Meteor, Constellation, and Interceptor, but the 500-Twin is where it all started.

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenﬁeld.com/uk