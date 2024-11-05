NEW ARMR Bomber 2.0 jackets in stock now

ARMR Bomber 2.0

The Bomber 2.0 jacket features a DRYGUARD waterproof membrane, jean loop connectors and a quilted thermal lining, seamlessly blending style and functionality for the urban rider.

RRP: £139.99

Protection

• CE AA rated (EN 17092-4:2020)

• CE Level 1 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• Back protector pocket (protector sold separately)

• Jean loop connectors

Material & Construction

• 600D polyester outer shell

• Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem

• Thumb loops to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill



Climate Control

• DRYGUARD waterproof fixed membrane

• Quilted thermal lining

• Wind/water-resistant placket behind front zip

Additional Features

• 2 side pockets

• Upper sleeve pocket

• Internal zippered chest pocket

• Internal stow pocket

• Laminated reflective for night-time visibility

• ARMR TPR branding

• Silicone zip pullers

Black: armt234201

Khaki: armt234202

