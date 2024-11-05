Tuesday, November 5, 2024
NEW ARMR Bomber 2.0 jackets in stock now

Industry News
Less than 1 min.read

New Armr Bomber 2.0 Jackets In Stock NowARMR Bomber 2.0
The Bomber 2.0 jacket features a DRYGUARD waterproof membrane, jean loop connectors and a quilted thermal lining, seamlessly blending style and functionality for the urban rider.New Armr Bomber 2.0 Jackets In Stock Now

RRP: £139.99

Protection
• CE AA rated (EN 17092-4:2020)
• CE Level 1 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
• Back protector pocket (protector sold separately)
• Jean loop connectors

Material & Construction
• 600D polyester outer shell
• Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem
• Thumb loops to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill

Climate Control
• DRYGUARD waterproof fixed membrane
• Quilted thermal lining
• Wind/water-resistant placket behind front zip

Additional Features
• 2 side pockets
• Upper sleeve pocket
• Internal zippered chest pocket
• Internal stow pocket
• Laminated reflective for night-time visibility
• ARMR TPR branding
• Silicone zip pullersNew Armr Bomber 2.0 Jackets In Stock Now

Black: armt234201
Khaki: armt234202
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

