Piaggio Group is the star of the show at EICMA, with a range of new additions across all brands

Piaggio Group appears at EICMA, reiterating its position as the leading European manufacturer of scooters and motorbikes, and one of the key players at global level. In 2023, the Group sold 559,500 vehicles worldwide, with a turnover of 1,994.6 million euros. The net profit was 91.1 million euros, the Group’s best-ever result.In addition, the company’s gross margin grew by 3.6%, while the Ebitda was 325 million euro, an increase of 9%.

At EICMA 2024, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi confirm the renewal and expansion of their range of motorbikes. From sporty riding to touring and from race tracks to the most arduous off-road routes, the new solutions on offer satisfy the need for adventure of all types of biker.

Vespa confirms its status as an icon of style and an ambassador of Italian sophistication, with all-new hi-tech versions which offer even more brilliant performance. The Piaggio scooter range has been expanded, with new engines and the all-new Liberty, an extensively revamped version of one of its best sellers.

THE KEY NEW PIAGGIO GROUP SOLUTIONS AT EICMA 2024

Aprilia Tuono 457

This new model uses the technical platform of the recently presented RS 457 as a base, and is designed to meet the mobility and fun requirements of young motorcyclists all over the world. It’s the most non-conformist and rebellious Tuono that has ever been, and whilst it retains the core features of all Tuono bikes, the new model boasts an all-new look, designed to satisfy the needs and desires of the market at which it is aimed. It is distinguished by its record-breaking power/weight ratio (just 59 kg dry weight for 35kW of power) – the maximum possible for a motorbike that can be ridden with an A2 licence – for an extremely fun and dynamic ride that is also easy and accessible to all. The technical features are top of the range: aluminium frame (the only one of its kind in this segment) and cutting-edge electronics, including Ride by Wire throttle, three Riding Modes, ABS and traction control. The Tuono 457 is powered by a generous latest-generation parallel twin-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 9,400 rpm and torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm, 82% of which is already available at 3,000 rpm.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally

This model is the most specialised Tuareg on the market, largely derived from the Aprilia Racing version of the bike, which won both the Africa Eco Race and the Italian Motorally championship: it is a true benchmark among two-cylinder bikes dedicated to the most demanding off-road conditions. Compared to the already superb Tuareg, the standard equipment is particularly impressive – clearly inspired by racing, it is designed for more off-road use, and features a high front mudguard, a new aluminium sump guard, new, more robust hand guards and a new chain guide. The saddle and handlebars have been raised, making the bike more suitable for riding whilst standing. The spoked wheels feature a narrow Ergal channel, and are fitted with tube-type tyres, while the Kayaba suspension with its notable 240 mm travel is fitted with internal components designed for enduro use. The engine has been updated in several areas, and now features more direct off-road mapping. The SC Project exhaust has a titanium muffler, while the weight is just 199 kg in running order.

New Aprilia Factory range

The Factory name sets the most exclusive, premium versions of Aprilia sports bikes apart from the competition: these models are recognised by fans for their racing-derived refinement, which translates into a unique riding experience both on the track and on the road. The new RS 660 is now also available in the Factory equipment versions, and has Öhlins multi-adjustable suspension as standard, as well as dedicated graphics. All versions of the RS 660 now have numerous new features: the fairing is fitted with new aerodynamic wings that increase stability, while the on-board electronics – which were already top-of-the-range on the previous version – now come with launch control and a new colour instrument panel. With a more powerful 105 hp engine and a weight of just 183 kg in running order, the power-to-weight ratio has also been further optimised. The same new features fitted on the RS 660 Factory can also be found on the Tuono 660 Factory, which is better suited to everyday use and fun on the road, with its high handlebars and naked set-up. The new Aprilia V4 Factory bikes serve as a benchmark in their respective categories, and come equipped with solutions which are derived directly from Aprilia’s experience in MotoGP. The Tuono V4 Factory boasts a new design with advanced aerodynamics, a new APRC electronic control package with predictive functions, and a new colour instrument panel. The V4 engine has been boosted to 180 hp, which can be used to the full thanks to the chassis inspired by Aprilia’s experience on race tracks all over the world. The jewel in the crown of this range is the new Aprilia RSV4 Factory, the record-breaking sports bike and most powerful mass-produced type-approved superbike in the world, courtesy of a V4 engine which can now deliver an astonishing 220 hp. The aerodynamics are also new, with MotoGP-style winglets, boosting stability and grip when cornering. The RSV4 Factory also features the new-generation active control systems with adaptive and predictive features, which can adjust the degree to which the controls intervene in a calibrated, controlled manner, in accordance with the conditions and riding style.

New Aprilia 125 range

Aprilia is the only brand that can boast four different 125 bikes in its range, each dedicated to a different type of use: the sporty RS, the naked Tuono, the enduro RX and the supermotard SX. All four are presented at EICMA in their latest incarnations. The RS 125 and the Tuono 125 are the only made-in-Italy eighth-litre bikes which feature aluminium frames: these models continue Aprilia’s sporting tradition, and now boast new equipment including traction control and ABS on both wheels, increasing safety to the levels seen on higher-category bikes. The single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with four-valve timing has been overhauled in terms of its fine-tuning, and now offers the same best-in-class performance as its predecessor, despite complying with the stricter Euro 5+ regulations: 15 hp (11kW) at 10,500 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm: benchmark values in the category. Also new are the colour variants now available. The SX 125 and RX 125 feature an all-new design both in terms of their superstructure and equipment, including full-LED lights and a new digital colour instrument panel. The rims, tyres and a braking system of the SX 125 are best suited to high-thrills road riding, while the equipment of the RX 125 makes it better for off-road use.

Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

The V7 range has been completely revamped, with a new model that bears a legendary Moto Guzzi name: the brand officially welcomes the new V7 Sport, the most dynamic, hi-tech V7 ever: double front disc brake, inverted fork, inertial platform, Ride by Wire electronic throttle and dedicated Sport Riding Mode. Moto Guzzi’s most iconic model may have changed, but it still retains its authentic charm, with timeless styling which includes the classic metal tank and the inimitable design of its sculptural 90° V-twin transverse engine, with improved performance but the same unique character. ABS, traction control and cruise control also come as standard.

New Piaggio high-wheel scooter range

The Piaggio brand presents its range of high-wheel scooters at EICMA. These best-selling bikes essentially invented an entire segment, dictating its technical and stylistic lines.

The Piaggio Liberty is one of brand’s most beloved and popular scooters – synonymous with easy riding, manoeuvrability and lightness – debuts an all-new style with improved equipment, including a digital colour instrument panel and a new handlebar which has been designed to increase ease and comfort of riding. It is available in three engine sizes: 50, 125 and 150 cc – the latter two of which are also equipped with ABS.

The Beverly is now available with the gutsy new 310 cc engine and 27.7 hp maximum power. The new engine, with more than 70% new components compared to the previous version, also boasts improved torque values, combining power and smooth delivery, for an even more thrilling ride that is also easier and more relaxed. The Piaggio Medley – an agile, lightweight high-wheeler – has broken into a new displacement class, with the introduction of the Medley 200: with a power of 13 kW and torque of 16.5 Nm, it offers a brilliant, flexible ride. The ABS and Start & Stop systems are included as standard.

Vespa Gts 310

Whilst remaining an eternal symbol of Italian style and an icon of elegance, the Vespa continues to upgrade to the best technology. The flagship Gts is now the most powerful and responsive Vespa ever made in the near eighty-year history of the world’s most adored two-wheeler, and the new 310 cc engine is at the core of this evolution: using the state-of-the-art liquid-cooled 278 cc engine as a base, this unit represents a significant development, with more than 70% new components, new dimensions and new and improved performance as a result.

The stroke of this single-cylinder engine has been increased from 63 mm to just over 70 mm, boosting the displacement from 278 to 310 cc and the power to 25 hp. The torque has also increased and, thanks to the longer stroke, it now offers a more flexible ride. The technical and stylistic features, which had been completely revamped not long ago, remain unchanged, reaffirming Vespa’s tradition of continually updating its scooters to incorporate the latest technology – one of the secrets of its success from the start.

Technical and lifestyle apparel

The Piaggio Group’s motorcycling brands, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, also introduce rich collections of technical and lifestyle apparel. Developed in collaboration with Alpinestars, Aprilia’s technical collections are designed to support riders on the track, on the road and on the most demanding off-road trails. The Moto Guzzi collection, featuring classic lines, is composed of two lines of technical clothing that combine functionality with a distinctive, sporty style. Vespa is confirmed as an icon of Italian style and elegance with its new helmet line.