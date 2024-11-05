D3O® Unveils Next-Generation Impact Protection at EICMA 2024

Diablo Limb Protectors

The Diablo range is meticulously engineered for optimal safety and comfort. These lightweight, flexible protectors feature intricate geometric designs and strategically denser central areas to enhance impact distribution, providing excellent joint cushioning where riders need it most. The Diablo range offer exceptional breathability freedom of movement and weight reduction. As D3O’s thinnest and most breathable limb protectors, they still exceed EN 1621-1 standards for performance, offering superior protection without the bulk. The curvature of the design contours to the rider’s joints, ensuring a secure fit that prevents slippage during rides, providing true ‘fit and forget’ protection.

Available in both EN1621 Level 1 and Level 2 options, as well as standard and ‘compact’ sizing, the Diablo range includes shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee protectors. These products integrate seamlessly into motorcycle garments, making them an ideal choice for long-distance riders seeking the ultimate balance of protection and comfort.

CP2 Chest Protector

D3O introduces the all-new CP2 chest protector, offered in both full and split designs, to fit all kinds of garments. Unique to D3O, the CP2 is certified to both EN1621-3 Level 1 and 2, with a removable shell allowing the rider to adapt the level of protection and bulk to the ride of the day. The CP2 is therefore the most versatile and comfortable chest protector on the market, ideal for those riding bikes on different terrains throughout the year. The hard shell coverage extends beyond the minimum certification requirement to guarantee unmatched perforation and protection against small rocks and gravel.

Designed for racers, motocross, and mountain bike enthusiasts, the CP2 is an upgrade from the CP1 model, featuring an open geometry for increased ventilation and a low 13.5mm profile for superior comfort. This innovation ensures that both professional and casual riders can benefit from premium protection, whether on a high-speed track or a weekend ride.

Viper Air Back Protector

A standout in D3O’s product lineup for over a decade, the Viper back protector has earned its reputation for safety and comfort. Now, D3O is introducing the Viper Air, its most advanced back protector yet. The Viper Air is the lightest, most comfortable, and highly ventilated back protector D3O has ever produced.