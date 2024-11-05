D3O® Unveils Next-Generation Impact Protection at EICMA 2024

At this year’s International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA), taking place from 5-10 November at Milan Rho-Fiera, D3O® is unveiling its latest innovations in protection.
Exhibition visitors can explore D3O’s advanced protective solutions at Hall 22, Stand Q36, where the brand will exhibit several new products, including the Diablo limb protectors, the Viper Air back protector, and the CP2 chest protector. The company will also introduce developments in anti-vibration technology, broadening its range of protective solutions for motorcycle riders.
The newly engineered body and limb armour is designed to be thinner, lighter, and more flexible than anything currently available, offering motorcycle riders unmatched comfort without compromising protection. Key innovations include the Diablo limb and hip protectors, the CP2 chest protector with convertible dual certification, and the highly ventilated Viper Air back protector.
Diablo Limb Protectors
The Diablo range is meticulously engineered for optimal safety and comfort. These lightweight, flexible protectors feature intricate geometric designs and strategically denser central areas to enhance impact distribution, providing excellent joint cushioning where riders need it most. The Diablo range offer exceptional breathability freedom of movement and weight reduction. As D3O’s thinnest and most breathable limb protectors, they still exceed EN 1621-1 standards for performance, offering superior protection without the bulk. The curvature of the design contours to the rider’s joints, ensuring a secure fit that prevents slippage during rides, providing true ‘fit and forget’ protection.
Available in both EN1621 Level 1 and Level 2 options, as well as standard and ‘compact’ sizing, the Diablo range includes shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee protectors. These products integrate seamlessly into motorcycle garments, making them an ideal choice for long-distance riders seeking the ultimate balance of protection and comfort.
CP2 Chest Protector
D3O introduces the all-new CP2 chest protector, offered in both full and split designs, to fit all kinds of garments. Unique to D3O, the CP2 is certified to both EN1621-3 Level 1 and 2, with a removable shell allowing the rider to adapt the level of protection and bulk to the ride of the day. The CP2 is therefore the most versatile and comfortable chest protector on the market, ideal for those riding bikes on different terrains throughout the year. The hard shell coverage extends beyond the minimum certification requirement to guarantee unmatched perforation and protection against small rocks and gravel.
Designed for racers, motocross, and mountain bike enthusiasts, the CP2 is an upgrade from the CP1 model, featuring an open geometry for increased ventilation and a low 13.5mm profile for superior comfort. This innovation ensures that both professional and casual riders can benefit from premium protection, whether on a high-speed track or a weekend ride.
Viper Air Back Protector
A standout in D3O’s product lineup for over a decade, the Viper back protector has earned its reputation for safety and comfort. Now, D3O is introducing the Viper Air, its most advanced back protector yet. The Viper Air is the lightest, most comfortable, and highly ventilated back protector D3O has ever produced.
Featuring enhanced thermal regulation and wave geometry for improved airflow, the Viper Air provides up to 4.5 times more ventilation than its predecessor, while also being 22% lighter. The protector continues to leverage D3O’s proprietary impact protection material, which ‘locks’ upon impact to absorb and dissipate energy, ensuring maximum protection.
Available in three versions—Viper Air L1, Viper Air L2, and Viper Air Central L1—these back protectors meet CE certification requirements:
- Viper Air L1: Level 1 protection, tested under ambient, wet, and cold (-10°C) conditions.
- Viper Air L2: Level 2 protection, tested under ambient and wet conditions.
- Viper Air Central L1: Level 1 protection, tested under ambient, wet, and cold (-10°C)conditions.
With sizes ranging from four to six options depending on the model, as well as extended options for additional lumbar coverage, the Viper Air series offers a tailored fit for every rider, ensuring that comfort, breathability, and protection are uncompromised.
Visit D3O at Hall 22, Stand Q36, to experience the latest in impact protection technology and explore how D3O continues to set new standards for rider safety and comfort. The team will be on hand to discuss how these products, engineered for flexibility, ventilation, and protection, are shaping the future of motorcycle safety gear.
About D3O
D3O is the world’s leading impact protection company that develops and markets the most advanced impact protection materials and products for leading global brands that include Formula 1 teams, Rukka, Belstaff, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Furygan, adidas, the US Department of Defense, and NASA. From body protection for professional athletes and motorcyclists to helmet liner systems that mitigate against traumatic brain injury, D3O is recognised as the authority on Impact Protection.
For more information, visit www.d3o.com