Honda reveals ground-breaking new ICE concept at EICMA 2024

Today at EICMA 2024 saw the unveiling of Honda’s EV FUN and EV Urban concepts – meaning an exciting, electrically charged two-wheeled future feels much closer.

But – and in parallel – Honda’s R&D engineers have applied some innovative thinking to what their next generation of high-efficiency, high-output Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) could look, feel and perform like. And designed something very special.

The water-cooled, 75° V3 engine is being newly developed for larger displacement machines and has been designed to be extremely slim and compact. It features the worlds first electrical compressor for motorcycles, which is able to control compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm, meaning that high-response torque can be delivered even from lower rpm.

In addition, the electrical compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle, and an efficient centralization of mass. It also does not require an intercooler.

Those with long memories will remember the last time Honda had a V3 engine for the road – the seminal two-stroke NS400R of the mid-1980s. Now, 40 years later – and in a completely different world – the potential of this new direction is obvious, with breathtaking possibilities in terms of models to come. Development will continue towards mass production and towards Honda’s goal of enabling customers to further experience the unique joy of riding and owning a motorcycle.

Frank Duggan - 0