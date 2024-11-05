BMW Motorrad presents the BMW Concept F 450 GS

With the near-production-ready BMW Concept F 450 GS, BMW Motorrad is offering a glimpse of a BMW GS for the A2 license class and what a whole new model series between the BMW G 310 and F 800/900 could look like.

“What was particularly important to us in the development of the new

BMW Concept F 450 GS was to achieve the best handling for this segment and combine it with strong performance and optimal accessibility. The riding pleasure on-road and off-road is a top priority for this A2 BMW GS,” says Sepp Mächler, Product Manager.

Unmistakable BMW GS Design.

“The BMW Concept F 450 GS carries the characteristic DNA of the GS family,” says Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design. “We have succeeded in designing the Concept with the sporty dynamic appeal of our large off-road icon in a particularly compact form.”

As with the Trophy version of the BMW R 1300 GS, the colour scheme of blue, white and red with the base colour of Racing Blue metallic represents not only the highest performance and quality, but also the very dynamic and off-road-focused character.

Newly Developed Twin-Cylinder Engine.

The BMW Concept F 450 GS also delivers on the promise of premium quality in technical terms. The twin-cylinder inline engine has been developed from scratch and, thanks to a special, never-before-used ignition offset, is particularly characterful and eager to rev. Conforming to the A2 class, this engine delivers the full 48 hp and provides superior torque even at low revs.

The extremely compact dimensions of the engine, an excellent displacement-to-power ratio and the low weight are the result of innovative solutions and the use of lightweight materials, such as magnesium.

Performance: A Riding Machine for On- and Off-Road.

On the chassis side too, the BMW Concept F 450 GS sets new standards in this segment with premium technology. “We were able to start the development of this vehicle with a clean slate. The aim was to enable excellent off-road capability and, at the same time, a nimble and precise handling on the road. Accordingly, the BMW Concept F 450 GS is equipped with a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a shock absorber with load-dependent damping, drawing on technology from rally and enduro sport. Through the targeted use of lightweight construction and other state-of-the-art solutions, we can create a sensationally light vehicle close to the minimum weight requirement in the A2 class of 175 kg,” says Marc Weber, lead engineer of the BMW Concept F 450 GS.

Diverse Equipment for Safety and Comfort.

Inspired by the larger sibling, the BMW R 1300 GS, the Concept F 450 GS also sets new standards in the areas of safety and functionality in its class. The relevant features range from BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (dependent on lean angle) to a performance brake, to freely configurable riding modes. With BMW Connectivity on board and the 6.5-inch TFT display, the networking of the motorcycle and smartphone as well as other accessories is enabled.

A Glimpse into the Future.

The question that arises when looking at the BMW Concept F 450 GS is: What could we expect in a production version? Johann Simon, vehicle project manager of the Concept F 450 GS, explains: “No compromises for sure. Following the very sporty off-road focus of the Concept F 450 GS, we will implement the bike as close as possible to this concept. We will only adjust the seat height for better accessibility and easier handling. As an alternative to the cross-spoke wheels (19 inches front, 17 inches rear), lightweight but high-strength cast aluminium wheels in the same dimensions are also conceivable.”

BMW Motorrad plans to present the corresponding series vehicle in the style of the Concept F 450 GS in 2025.

