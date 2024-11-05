Barcelona to welcome the 2024 MotoGP finale

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya set to host the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona from the 15th to the 17th of November.

MotoGP™ can now confirm the 2024 curtain closer will be held in Barcelona. We will return to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where the World Championship will be decided, on the original dates of the season finale: the 15th to the 17th of November. The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia.

The event was previously set to take place in Valencia before the devastating flooding that has impacted the region so heavily. Being the last Grand Prix of the season, given the sporting context the Championship is in, and the positive impact the event has, we owe it to the our fans, our paddock, the sport, and Valencia to hold the event.

Instead of racing in Valencia, MotoGP™ will race for Valencia. For all those affected, and the entire Community of Valencia.

MotoGP™ made the request to the authorities to race in Barcelona as it was the best possible choice. The track is the easiest option for fans who were already planning to attend the MotoGP™ season finale. The location and circuit are also the most efficient choice, providing a close to seamless alternative for personnel and logistics.

The event will be organised by MotoGP™ and we remain committed to our mission to have a positive impact on people, place and planet wherever we race. In this case, racing near the Community of Valencia will also allow the paddock to put that into action even more directly.

More information for fans who wish to attend to see the 2024 title fight decided will be shared as soon as possible, as well as the various initiatives which will be held through the weekend to support relief for Valencia.

Join us in Barcelona from the 15th to 17th of November for an unforgettable finale, racing for Valencia.

