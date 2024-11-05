2025 Honda Cb750 Hornet

Honda’s hard-stinging twin-cylinder Hornet builds on its popularity for 25YM, with an aggressively re-chiselled face courtesy of an all-new dual LED projector headlight unit and cockpit cowl while a new five-inch TFT screen features new menu designs, and retains Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity. Carrying zero excess mass, class-leading power-to-weight ratio is delivered by a 67.5kW and 75Nm engine driving a 192kg package. The eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder unit delivers both top end buzz and strong mid-range usability, combining with an ultra-lightweight frame for supremely agile side-to-side performance and instant, riotous acceleration. Throttle By Wire (TBW) serves up three riding modes and three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control, plus three levels of Engine Braking and Power delivery. Full Showa suspension comprises 41mm Separate Fork Function Big Piston (SFF-BPTM) USD forks and (revised) rear shock working through Pro-Link. New suspension settings for 25YM offer increased front end feel for a sportier and more enjoyable ride. Dual, radial-mount four-piston calipers bite hard. The indicators auto-cancel and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology is included. An A2 licence option is also available.

1. Introduction

The original 1998 CB600F Hornet grew to be a hugely popular bike in Europe, for many reasons. Its compact, naked form was great around town, and it had the engine power and handling ability to carve a section of corners with joyous enthusiasm. Different iterations of the Hornet took it in the direction of sports touring and – in the hands of Hornet Cup racers –an outright race bike, while a 2007 upgrade added extra RR-derived top-end power and much more aggressive style.

Every individual owner had a reason why their Hornet was so good, but two things remained constant throughout its life and development:

It was great fun to ride. And the fun came with an affordable price tag.

23YM was the perfect time for a new Hornet to land – a bike for the time and a whole new generation of riders. It had big tyre tracks to fill and serious competitors to contend with. None of which was lost on Honda’s development engineers.

This background drove the creation of something quite special – the CB750 Hornet, a bike which took inspiration and direction from its ancestor but brought the celebrated Hornet brand right back to the cutting edge. And packed it with a direct injection of excitement and pure-thrill adrenaline.

With minimalist streetfighter styling led by the latest generation of creative minds in Honda’s Rome R&D facility, it was developed to attract younger riders looking for a serious move up. In a nutshell, Honda armed the CB750 Hornet with a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

And, to keep things simple, three words can be used to sum it up: Fast, agile, fun.

For 25YM, the trademark Hornet’s svelte, taut styling is amplified through a newly developed, powerful light unit. Giving it a look of its own within the three-bike Hornet family, the CB750’s dual LED dual projector headlight sits low and centered for a true streetfighter silhouette.

Revised suspension settings and a new five-inch TFT screen round out the changes, and bring the CB750 Hornet’s style and tech bang up to date.

2. Model Overview

The Hornet’s engine packs a great deal of Honda’s engineering prowess into a small space. Headline numbers: 755cc parallel twin-cylinder, 67.5kW peak power and 75Nm torque. With wet weight of 192kg it has a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 0.36kW per kg / 2.81kg per kW.

Compact, competition CRF-derived Unicam eight-valve cylinder heads employ downdraft air intakes and a Vortex Flow Duct to ensure optimal combustion. A 270° crank delivers feel and character; the primary drive doubles as balance shaft while an assist/slipper clutch manages a six-speed gearbox. Electronic rider aids thanks to Throttle By Wire (TBW) include three riding modes (plus USER mode), three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control with three-level Engine Power and Engine Braking adjustment.

To maximise the engine’s potential, it’s housed in a steel diamond frame, which is extremely light weight thanks to optimisation of wall/pipe thickness and stiffness. For optimal agility and rider feedback, suspension is top quality: Showa 41mm SFF-BPTM USD forks and rear shock (with new settings for 25YM) operating through Pro-Link. Dual four-piston, radial-mount calipers stop hard while the tyres are sized to provide perfect levels of grip and agility – a 120-section front matched to 160 rear.

The rich specification list is headlined by an all-new look, built around a low-set, centrally mounted dual LED projector headlight, tautly wrapped in a revised cowl that oozes streetfighter style. The CB750 Hornet now owns a style that is distinct from its larger and smaller siblings, carving out an identity all of its own.

Also new is the five-inch TFT colour display which supplies vivid information delivery and management of all systems, as well as the connectivity of Honda RoadSync system for both Android and IOS devices. It’s operated, easily, by a four-way toggle switch on the left handlebar.

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories, including updated quickshifter, soft luggage, engine protectors and cosmetic enhancements are ready to go. New for 25YM are honeycomb pattern knee grip Tank Pads, Dark Smoke Instrument Visor, headlight stripe, stainless Radiator Grill and loud volume Alarm.

The 25YM CB750 Hornet will be available in the following colour combinations:

**NEW** Mat Ballistic Black over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Mat Ballistic Black over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic **NEW** Digital Silver Metallic over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Digital Silver Metallic over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic **NEW** Glint Wave Blue Metallic over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Glint Wave Blue Metallic over Mat Ballistic Black Metallic Mat Pearl Glare white over Cuprite Red Metallic

3. Key Features

3.1 Engine

The parallel twin-cylinder powerplant packs a hugely enjoyable punch to give the Hornet its performance edge. It’s designed for every rider to exploit to the maximum, with exhilarating peak power output, but also to deliver accessible low to mid-range usability – perfect for the less experienced, and a major boost to the enjoyment of everyday town riding.

755cc, with an 8-valve Unicam cylinder head it pumps out 67.5kW @ 9,500rpm with 75Nm torque @ 7,250rpm. Bore and stroke is set at 87 x 63.5mm with compression ratio of 11.0:1. Compact and lightweight (and a configuration used by the MX competition-ready CRF450R) the Unicam head operates the 35.5mm inlet valves via cam, and the 29mm exhaust by rocker arms. Inlet lift is 9.3mm, exhaust 8.2mm.

For razor-sharp pick-up and throttle response patented Vortex Flow Ducts create a more uniform distribution from the side scoops into the airbox, which then feeds downdraft intakes and 46mm diameter throttle bodies. An aesthetic update for 25YM is removal of the breather tube which ran across the engine – it has been re-sited for a much cleaner look.

The 270° crank and uneven firing order create a characterful, twin-cylinder pulse feeling. To make the engine as tightly wrapped as possible there’s no balancer drive gear; the primary drive gear doubles up duties and spins the balance shaft. The water pump is tucked away inside the lefthand engine cover and there’s no need for a water-cooled oil-cooler. The cylinders also use a Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating, as also used in the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CRF450R.

An assist/slipper clutch – with oblique layout disc segments – offers light lever feel, eases up shifts and manages rear wheel hop under hard braking and rapid down changes.

The catalyser has been upgraded and an SO2 added for forward looking legislative compliance. Fuel consumption of 23km/l (WMTC mode) offers a potential range of over 340km from the 15.2L fuel tank. A 35kW, A2 licence option is also available.

3.2 Engine Electronics

Throttle By Wire engine control offers three default riding modes, adjusting the engine’s delivery and feel to suit conditions and the rider’s intent; they’re easily switched and managed between the left handlebar mode switch and TFT screen.

There are three levels of Engine Power (EP), Engine Brake (EB) and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control available; HSTC can also be switched off. The riding modes offer different combinations of each parameter.

SPORT uses level three EP and level one EB and HSTC to deliver maximum performance with minimum intervention.

uses level three EP and level one EB and HSTC to deliver maximum performance with minimum intervention. STANDARD mode is a mid-way setting that uses level two setting for EP, EB and HSTC.

mode is a mid-way setting that uses level two setting for EP, EB and HSTC. RAIN mode employs the lowest EP setting, level one, for the least aggressive power delivery with level two EB and three HSTC.

mode employs the lowest EP setting, level one, for the least aggressive power delivery with level two EB and three HSTC. USER mode allows the rider to choose between the three settings for each parameter and save the setting for future use.

3.3 Styling & Equipment

The main signature of the Hornet is the fuel tank, which takes inspiration from the shape of a hornet’s wing. Everywhere you look, from the aggressively angled nose-fairing to the razor-sharp, minimal tail, there are hallmarks of tension and aggression, outlining true sporting intent. Up front the new headlight unit – comprising dual high/low unified projector lenses – is unique within the Hornet family. With a look of its own within the Hornet family, the LED unit is both more compact and more powerful than the previous design. The cockpit cowl has been tautly re-shaped to match, amplifying the Hornet’s aggressive streetfighter styling and conveying its engaging, sporty ride.

Usability, for all riders, is also inherent to the design. Seat height is a very manageable 795mm and the riding position upright, with slightly rear set footpegs for natural control and wide handlebars for leverage.

The new five-inch full colour TFT screen uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. By sealing the gap between the cover glass and TFT screen with resin, glare is reduced, and backlight transmittance improved.

The IOS/Android smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync – alongside a simple, easy-to-use, backlit four-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar – allows straightforward, on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option (via a Bluetooth helmet headset) for the rider to make calls or listen to music. All an owner has to do is download the Honda RoadSync app from either the Play Store or the App Store, connect to the CB750 Hornet, and go.

To simplify and miniaturise the entire electrical system the Hornet uses a Controller Area Network (CAN) alongside a Body Control Unit (BCU).

The rear indicators have an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function. At a minimum speed of 56km/h, with either brake working if negative acceleration of a minimum of 6.0m/s2 is detected, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users a hard stop is in process. At the same speed the threshold is reduced if ABS is activated, to a negative acceleration of a minimum 2.5m/s2.

Both front and rear indicators also auto-cancel; rather than using a simple timer, the system compares front and rear wheel speed difference and calculates when to cancel the indication relative to the situation.

3.4 Chassis

The Hornet’s steel diamond frame is lightweight, at just 16.6kg (for comparison, the CB650R’s is 18.5kg). A major technological process of stiffener, main/down tube thinning, and pivot shape optimisation has produced a hugely strong platform, with rigidity balance to deliver feel and geometry set for agility – just what the engine needs.

Rake and trail are set at 25° and 99mm, with wheelbase of 1,420mm and kerb weight of 192kg.

With a view to heighten sports handling performance (especially braking from higher speeds) Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BPTM) USD forks are clamped by Hornet-specific top and bottom yokes. With 130mm travel and by dividing the functions – Big Piston pressure separation damper in one leg, spring mechanism in the other – maximising both reaction over changes in road surface and the overall ride quality.

The rear shock absorber operates through the steel swingarm via Pro-Link and offers 130mm travel. Its design ensures excellent response and temperature management; it features 7-stage preload adjustment to match the forks.

Building on the Hornet’s raw sporting appeal for 25YM are the detail changes to the bike’s suspension. Damping settings have been optimised front and rear to maximise the front wheel’s contact patch, for a more dynamic, sportier and engaging ride.

Dual front 296mm discs and Nissin radial-mount, four-piston calipers deliver impressive, fingertip stopping power, with excellent progressive feel through the lever. To further elevate handling and ride quality lightweight wheels use Y-shaped spokes. Front wheel width is 3.5inch wearing 120/70-ZR17 tyre, the rear 4.5inch with 160/60-ZR17 tyre.

4. Accessories

A full range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the Hornet, ready for personalisation to an owner’s preference and use.

New for 25YM there is a Radiator Grill, Side Tank Pads and Headlight stripes that neatly complement the bike’s new front end. Other accessories have been updated to match the new colours and changes, such as Wheel Stripes, Fly Screen and Seat Cowl.

To make it easy for an owner there are three packs that group the accessories neatly together:

Style Pack

Practical and attractive parts to both protect and enhance your Hornet. The Aluminium Handlebar Holder and Grip Ends add style and protection, whilst the Rider Steps increases the premium feel. The two-tone PVC leather and red double stitched Rider Seat provide a sense of luxury, with a Headlight Stripe and Wheel Stripes – available in Black, Grey, White and Blue – for added personalisation with your new CB750 Hornet.

Sports Pack

A real performance upgrade: The adjustable Quickshifter allows instant, full-throttle upshifts and auto-blips through clutch less downshifts. And for added sports style the Seat Cowl – available in Red or Grey – is matched to a Meter Visor. The Tank Pad, Tank Side Pad and Skid Pad provide extra peace of mind when riding.

Comfort Pack

The Comfort Pack is a versatile collection designed to enhance rider comfort and convenience. This pack provides storage for essentials with a Rear Seat Bag and 3L Tank Bag, ensuring convenience during rides. The Heated Grips offer enhanced comfort in cold weather and the Protective Film reduces scratches on the new TFT meter.

Additional accessories include Side Bags. All accessories are available separately.

5. Technical Specifications

CB750 Hornet CB750 Hornet (A2 Version) ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270° crank Displacement 755 cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 87 mm x 63.5 mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Max. Power Output 67.5 kW at 9,500 rpm 34.5 kW at 5,250 rpm Max. Torque 75 Nm at 7.250 rpm 66 Nm at 4,750 rpm Stationary Noise Level (dB) max. 77 dB Max Speed 205 km/h 170 km/h Oil Capacity 3.8 L Starter E-Starter FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Injection Fuel Tank Capacity 15.2 L CO2 Emissions WMTC 99 g/km 95 g/km Fuel Consumption 4.3 L/100km 4.1 L/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Type AGM Battery Capacity 12 V 9.1 Ah (20h) DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiple, Assisted slipper clutch Transmission Type 6-speed Manual Transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Frame Type Diamond Steel Frame CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,090 mm x 780 mm x 1,085 mm Wheelbase 1,420 mm Caster Angle 25° Trail 99 mm Seat Height 795 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Kerb Weight 192 kg Turning radius 2.7m SUSPENSION Front Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD, 130 mm travel Rear Monoshock damper, Prolink swingarm, 130 mm travel WHEELS Wheels Front 17M/C x MT3.50 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Wheels Rear 17M/C x MT4.50 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Tyres Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 160/60ZR17M/C (69W) BRAKES ABS Type Dual-channel ABS Brakes Front Radial mounted four-piston Nissin brake caliper, 296 mm floating double disc Brakes Rear Single piston caliper, 240 mm single disc INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Five-inch TFT Panel Multi information display Headlight LED (2-square projecters) Taillight LED Connectivity RoadSync USB Type – C Auto Winker Cancel Yes Security System HISS Riding mode Sport, Standard, Rain and User Mode HSTC Three Level + OFF Additional Features ESS

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

