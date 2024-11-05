2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Goes The Distance, With Beast-Like Aggression

In receiving its boldest transformation yet, the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT takes another significant leap forward and accelerates further ahead of the chasing pack.

THE LONG DISTANCE BEAST just got even more radical, fulfilling its design brief to meet incredible dynamism, taking the Sports Tourer category to exceptional new heights.

Already the most extreme bike in its segment, it has adrenaline rush at its core, boasting class-leading technology, superior handling, and an engine package that is now more powerful and torque-rich than ever before. It’s a refined package that delivers more muscle and aggression than its predecessors.

Now boasting a displacement of 1350 cc and sharing the same LC8 V-twin engine as the 2024 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO, performance is further optimised on the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT, taking this new generation sports tourer to new heights. A centrally positioned ram air intake, a redesigned air box and a wider radiator are just a few enhancements that boost both power and efficiency, taking its capabilities to the next level.

Riders can take full advantage of revised gearing that makes fifth and sixth gears far more effective, resulting in better use of the rpm range – they’re no longer considered to be overdrive gears at moderate speeds, which makes for a more READY TO RACE motorcycle. The goal was clear: to create an exceptionally fast road bike with serious track ambitions, delivering peak performance in every scenario. The Kiska design team has gone to town on every single angle, developing superior, more compact ergonomics that are beneficial to this machine’s soul purposes: enabling riders to spend long hours in the saddle, whilst being able to unleash its improved performance – whether on tour or on track. An all-new signature LED headlight and simplified brake light with integrated turn signals add to the bike’s bold styling, complete with a lower profile that emphasises its most up to date chassis.

The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT receives the latest-generation chassis from THE BEAST, the 2024 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. This chassis provides increased torsional stiffness and a lower centre of gravity, offering optimal front tyre feedback for superior control. Stability, combined with agile, sporty handling, has been further refined through the addition of the latest generation WP APEX Semi Active Technology (SAT) suspension front and rear. Comfort Mode has also been heavily revised, improved for those longer days in the saddle. This was a major focus during the development phase and is where riders will notice the biggest difference from the previous generation model. This setup enhances sensitivity and responsiveness, offering greater customisation options for a more dynamic and adaptable riding experience.

Blistering performance requires equally strong stopping power, which is achieved by the proven Brembo systems. Up front, a set of four-piston Stylema monoblock calipers grip 320 mm floating discs, while the rear is equipped with a Brembo twin-piston floating caliper and a 240 mm disc for precise, controlled braking. A new MCS (multi-click-system) front brake lever enables increased adjustability, while Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, as well as the new Supermoto+ and Sport ABS modes provide riders with multiple options.

Fitted with lightweight Michelin Power 6 tyres that feature dual compound technology, straight line and cornering grip has been increased. Additionally, a new Tyre Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) with improved functionality allows riders to set a custom pressure for track riding.

A state-of-the-art electronics package has been developed, offering class leading rider aids and a new Ride Mode concept. Its revolutionary 8.8 inch TFT (H88) touchscreen dashboard benefits from a simplified menu structure, while the CCU3.0 also ensures seamless reconnection with your smartphone on every ignition cycle. Further functionality includes Offline Map Navigation, with relevant safety features integrated, operational at the press of a button on the all-new handlebar switch cubes. The full information on the new H88 dashboard can be found HERE. This high-tech experience extends to the Ride Modes, which have been completely reworked. The standard modes now include Rain, Street, Sport, and an all-new Custom mode. Additionally, there are two optional Custom configurations and an optional Track Mode, enhancing personalisation capabilities. To keep tech levels at an all-time high, a Front Radar has been added, offering features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Brake Assist, Distance Assist and Group Riding. Demo Mode is also available for the first 1,500 km, allowing customers to sample all the available tech and make an informed decision on which tech pack best suits their needs. Representing a major step forward in improved street riding character that doesn’t compromise capabilities on the track, the opportunities are endless aboard the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT. More of a BEAST than ever before, the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT is poised and prepared to go the distance.

A full selection of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear have also been developed for 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT riders, providing first-class personalisation options purposely crafted to elevate performance and protection, no matter how far or fast the journey.

The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT will be available in authorised KTM dealers countrywide from January 2025. UK pricing to be confirmed.

For more information, visit KTM.com.