Honda reveals 25YM European line-up and showcases vision for the future with new EV Concepts and high-performance V3 Engine Concept at EICMA 2024.

Honda looks to the future today at the EICMA show in Milan with the reveal of two new Electric Vehicle concept models and a ground-breaking new internal combustion engine concept. At the same time, Honda is also unveiling extensive further upgrades across its incomparably rich line-up and the arrival of a new model name for Europe, the GB350.

Concept models

EV FUN Concept

The EV FUN Concept is Honda’s first electric sports model. It offers performance equivalent to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle and is scheduled for commercialization in 2025. In addition to the top level of handling cultivated by Honda over decades, the EV FUN Concept brings the quiet, vibration-free ride that is only possible with electric power – in an easy-to-manage naked motorcycle package with a sleek, futuristic design language.

Developed by applying know-how and technologies cultivated in Honda’s automobiles and power products, the EV FUN Concept’s battery is compatible with the CCS2 quick charger (the same standard as automobiles) and has been developed to find the optimal balance between light weight and quick charging performance. It will provide a cruising range of over 100km.

EV Urban Concept

The EV Urban Concept is an electric model that embodies Honda’s vision of urban electric mobility with its function-focused design, connected technologies and in-house developed battery pack. It embodies a vision of near-future mobility that cooperates and resonates with people and society through its essential and sophisticated styling and intuitive human-machine interface (HMI), while promising new experiences created by the fusion of software and hardware. Honda’s goal is to open up the freedom of mobility to as many customers as possible, and to expand the possibilities of mobility for each and every customer.

V3 internal combustion engine concept

Also on display at EICMA 2024 is a new high-efficiency, high-performance Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) concept which is being newly developed for larger displacement motorcycles. Designed to be extremely slim and compact, the water-cooled 75° V3 engine features the world’s first electrical compressor for motorcycles, which is able to control compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm, meaning that high-response torque can be delivered across the full rpm range. In addition, the electrical compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle, and an efficient centralization of mass.

25YM line-up

CUV e:

The all-new CUV e: becomes the second Honda two-wheeled EV to be confirmed for mass production in Europe, following the introduction of the EM1 e: electric moped in 2024. CUV stands for Clean Urban Vehicle, and the CUV e: offers emission-free riding with handling and performance similar to a 125cc ICE scooter.

It is powered by two interchangeable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries, has a range of over 70km, and is equipped with an extensive specification list: choice of 5-inch or fully connected (via the Honda RoadSync Duo app) 7-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, USB-C socket, three riding modes and Reverse Assist.

GB350S

The new GB350S is an accessible A2-friendly motorcycle with a retro charm that pays homage to Honda’s illustrious history. Powered by an evocative air-cooled single-cylinder engine, it has been designed for pure riding pleasure for any experience level, with a combination of timeless looks, affordable price point and modern technology such as 41mm front forks, 310mm front disc brake, slipper clutch, LED lights and Honda Selectable Torque Control.

NC750X

Also breaking cover at EICMA this year is the refreshed and updated NC750X. In addition to sharper new design lines, the NC750X gains more braking power thanks to dual front brake discs, more comfort from a redesigned seat and more practicality from a new TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity. The optional Dual Clutch Transmission gearbox offers an even smoother ride especially at low speeds. It is also the first motorcycle to to use coloured DurabioTM for its main colour parts (on the Earth Ivy Ash Green and Earth Black colours).

CB750 Hornet

The ‘founder’ of the latest Honda Hornet family, the CB750 Hornet arrives for 2025 with a new front face featuring a high-output LED headlight unit and tightly-wrapped fairing to amplify even further its cutting edge streetfighter style, plus revised five-inch TFT screen, and updated suspension settings for an even sportier ride.

XL750 Transalp

The XL750 Transalp is also revised for 25YM with a striking new Africa Twin-influenced front face redesign including new LED dual-projector headlight. The new surrounding fairing improves airflow and rider comfort, while new suspension settings provide improved stability on rougher surfaces.

CL500

Honda’s A2 compliant ‘urban scrambler’ gains updates to comfort, ergonomics and visual style for 25YM. A new LCD meter offers increased visibility in all scenarios, while revised seat and footpeg placement increase rider comfort. New brown and yellow colour options amp up the head-turning style.

CRF300L and CRF300 Rally

Honda’s enduringly popular dual-purpose machines, the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally, receive a range of detail upgrades for 25YM, with smoother ride quality thanks to suspension revisions, and improved rider comfort from more efficient heat management, plus USB socket and revised graphics.

PCX125

Europe’s best-selling scooter in 2023 has a strong evolution of its avant-garde, flowing design lines for 2025, as well as increased stopping power from a new rear disc brake. A Deluxe version is a new addition, and features a 5 inch TFT screen and compatibility with the Honda RoadSync app.

SH350i

The range-topper of Honda’s perennially popular SH family, the SH350i – built at Honda’s factory in Atessa, Italy – aims to reinforce its long-standing popularity into 25YM with a design update led by a new split-beam LED headlight, four new colour options, and larger glovebox now featuring a handy internal light.

ADV350

Another product of the Atessa factory, the ADV350’s unique blend of attributes, specification and style is enhanced even further for 25YM, with a new five-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and new four-way toggle switch, storage compartment light and auto-cancelling indicators. New preload-adjustable remote reservoir rear shocks widen the versatility even further.

Honda Pro oil

The EICMA show also saw Honda Motor Europe announce the unification of all its genuine Honda oil and lubricant ranges under the ‘Pro Honda’ product line, ensuring that Honda owners everywhere have access to the highest quality products tailored specifically for their vehicles. Pro Honda oil and lubricants will offer exceptional performance and protection, and are specifically engineered to optimize the performance of Honda engines.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html