Royal Enfield Unveils New EV Brand – Flying Flea

The ‘Flying Flea’ has landed, Royal enfield enters a new era; launches new electric vehicle brand.

Marking a major milestone in the company’s 123+ years of history, Royal Enfield proudly enters the EV space by announcing the launch of its completely new electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea. The expression of Royal Enfield’s commitment to keep moving forever forward, this new brand of electric vehicles continues a legacy of innovation and builds a unique, and exciting range of urban and city+ motorcycles for the global electric motorcycle marketplace and beyond.

This new Flying Flea brand takes inspiration from the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, a landmark in automotive engineering and design. Though it was purpose-built for use during WWII when these amazing machines were airdropped via parachute to provide lightweight, easy-to-use all-terrain mobility, it was later embraced by civilians too for city exploration purposes. This lightness, agility and adaptability returns with the Flying Flea brand and its upcoming range of electric vehicles.

Speaking about what Royal Enfield brings to the Flying Flea and to electric mobility, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said: “ Ever since the wheels began turning in 1901, Royal Enfield has been an ally for exploration and pure motorcycling experiences for millions of riders. For more than 123 years now, as Royal Enfield has evolved with time, emerged through challenges and grown to be a global motorcycling brand, our mission of pure motorcycling has been preserved and nurtured, and has become our true-north. Today, as we get ready to script a new chapter for Royal Enfield, this mission has been the driving force and inspiration, and is the link between Royal Enfield and the Flying Flea, our new brand for super fun, gorgeous and enjoyable urban-plus mobility. This is a significant step in our evolution as a brand and an opportunity for us to distill the essence of Royal Enfield DNA combined with all the great benefits of EV technology and bring something absolutely delightful and differentiated to the world of city-plus mobility.”

Announcing the creation of the brand and showcasing of its first two models at the global launch event in Milan ahead of EICMA, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield added: “It is an especially exciting moment for us, as we present the new Flying Flea brand at EICMA. This represents a completely new chapter for Royal Enfield, inspired by our legacy, driven by our vision for the future and an outcome of REBALANCE, our approach to business. Flying Flea combines distinctive style, city-focussed practicality, and cutting-edge technology. This is the start of a fresh, sustainable ride for us, and offers the world an elegant, effective and sustainable everyday transportation.”

He further added: “We’ve been deeply investing in R&D and infrastructure for EV over the last many years, and have built a world-class team including 200+ engineers in India and the UK. We have also initiated the development of an EV manufacturing plant in Chennai, India. We have invested in Barcelona-based Stark Future known for its advanced off-road electric motorcycles. All aspects of our connected electric motorcycles, including product strategy and development, technical components like motor, battery, BMS, custom software, and our retail and market strategy have been developed in-house by our dedicated technical and commercial teams.”

Speaking specifically about the brand launch and models unveiled at the launch event, Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer of Electric Vehicles for Royal Enfield said:“Flying Flea is not just a new division but a completely fresh start in every respect; when we say this is a city+ platform, this is to say Flying Flea allows riders to break free to and from the city with a truly moving and visceral riding experience. This is much more than a new brand from Royal Enfield – this is a whole new approach from the brand. We have worked tirelessly to assemble a world-class team and culture, invested in a groundbreaking infrastructure, class-leading technology and have formed both the brand and products from a blank sheet of paper. With no carryover, no crossover and no cutting of corners the end result is products unlike any other in the market. These products not only offer a sophisticated mix between authentic design and cutting-edge technology, but are purpose-built for a whole new space. Flying Flea is for those who will not accept compromises in design and functionality, who seek technology that heightens their experiences and value ease of operation, ownership and, above all, enjoyment.”

The first model under Flying Flea to hit the road next year will be the FF-C6. Taking inspiration from the original Flying Flea model, this is a modern interpretation with a sophisticated, distinct aesthetic coupled with class-leading technology. This will be the first motorcycle to bring to life the core pillars of the Flying Flea brand:

Authentic retro-futuristic style – The authentic and unmistakable design is highlighted by the first-of-its-kind contemporary reimagining of the original Flying Flea front suspension, featuring a forged aluminium Girder fork and articulating mudguard. This fork style was synonymous with pre-1930s motorcycles, and the original Flying Flea notably elevated this style with an elegant ‘rubber band’ style girder fork. This focal point of an already distinctive design is not only carried forward with the new Flying Flea but reinvented and completely modernised, a ground-up redesign of which results in a unique riding experience only available on the FF-C6.

The flowing forged aluminium frame provides a lightweight yet strong structure with a timeless silhouette, while the magnesium battery case utilises organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling. The design theme of the battery fins is emblematic of the Flying Flea’s ethos, fusing tradition and technology. The dynamic front fins, arranged in odd sequences, represent innovation and modern technology while the elegant rear fins, placed in even sequences, embody tradition and legacy. Both clusters of fins twist and turn, eventually merging seamlessly into a graceful wing-shaped motif at the centre. A true round touchscreen cluster maintains classic lines alongside high-tech functionality.

– The authentic and unmistakable design is highlighted by the first-of-its-kind contemporary reimagining of the original Flying Flea front suspension, featuring a forged aluminium Girder fork and articulating mudguard. This fork style was synonymous with pre-1930s motorcycles, and the original Flying Flea notably elevated this style with an elegant ‘rubber band’ style girder fork. This focal point of an already distinctive design is not only carried forward with the new Flying Flea but reinvented and completely modernised, a ground-up redesign of which results in a unique riding experience only available on the FF-C6. The flowing forged aluminium frame provides a lightweight yet strong structure with a timeless silhouette, while the magnesium battery case utilises organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling. The design theme of the battery fins is emblematic of the Flying Flea’s ethos, fusing tradition and technology. The dynamic front fins, arranged in odd sequences, represent innovation and modern technology while the elegant rear fins, placed in even sequences, embody tradition and legacy. Both clusters of fins twist and turn, eventually merging seamlessly into a graceful wing-shaped motif at the centre. A true round touchscreen cluster maintains classic lines alongside high-tech functionality. Cutting Edge Technology – Cutting-edge connected features utilise a myriad of native technologies for a seamless experience both on and off the bike – 28 patents have been filed in the last six months alone, with further advancements coming by the day. Bespoke software, developed in-house constantly monitors and optimises riding experience, from improving mileage to creating a captivating riding feel. To leverage the full capabilities of the FF-C6 we have developed a central Vehicle Control Unit, which integrates all the physical and digital touch points, powered by a tailor-made chip made specifically for FF. This VCU enables over 200,000 different ride mode combinations, constantly monitors your bike when you are away to alert if it is disturbed or moved, and is always up to date with Over The Air updates and feature additions. The ride modes allow the user to tailor their experience not just for economy or comfort but for sheer enjoyment through nuanced adjustments to throttle, brake and regen feel – allowing your bike to change as your mood, your roads and your needs do. The phone as a key technology allows you to simply jump on and ride away.

– Cutting-edge connected features utilise a myriad of native technologies for a seamless experience both on and off the bike – 28 patents have been filed in the last six months alone, with further advancements coming by the day. Bespoke software, developed in-house constantly monitors and optimises riding experience, from improving mileage to creating a captivating riding feel. To leverage the full capabilities of the FF-C6 we have developed a central Vehicle Control Unit, which integrates all the physical and digital touch points, powered by a tailor-made chip made specifically for FF. This VCU enables over 200,000 different ride mode combinations, constantly monitors your bike when you are away to alert if it is disturbed or moved, and is always up to date with Over The Air updates and feature additions. The ride modes allow the user to tailor their experience not just for economy or comfort but for sheer enjoyment through nuanced adjustments to throttle, brake and regen feel – allowing your bike to change as your mood, your roads and your needs do. The phone as a key technology allows you to simply jump on and ride away. Accessible and Exciting Riding Experience – Effortless twist-and-go visceral acceleration creates an intoxicating mix of pace and fun with lean angle sensing ABS, alongside efficient and capable highway cruising with cruise control. Easy and fast charging at a domestic 3-pin plug coupled with ample range to explore your city. Easy handling paired with lightweight components result in an infinitely usable, uncomplicated and encouraging ride regardless of your ability.

With these underlying core pillars Flying Flea will allow riders to move within and around the city in a sustainable way, connecting both with technology and your surroundings. This is the beginning of a new breed of electric mobility for those who choose to travel with style, with purpose and for fun as well as necessity.

Those who are interested in receiving updates about the Flying Flea brand can subscribe to: http://flyingflea.royalenfield.com/, and be sure to follow the all-new Flying Flea Instagram page which is active from today.