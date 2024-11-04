The 2025 Yamaha Motorcycles and Scooters Range Updates

Since the Yamaha Motor Company was founded in 1955, its mission has been to create innovative machines, which transcend boundaries and offer each Yamaha rider the feeling of deep satisfaction and intense excitement born from encountering something of exceptional value, quality and performance – KANDO.

Highlights:

New TRACER 9 range, including the highest-specification Sports Tourer offered by Yamaha to date: The TRACER 9 GT+ with Y-AMT

New MT-07, also available with Y-AMT

New R9: A Supersport game-changer

New Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally

New XSR900

New TMAX and TMAX Tech MAX

New NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX

Yamaha’s 2025 motorcycle and scooter ranges are no exception to this rule. Rather more, additions to the eclectic Yamaha line-up go even further in stimulating emotion while penning an entirely new chapter in Yamaha’s history. And what’s more is Yamaha’s range has something for every rider, from the inspirational FEEL range to the thrill-seeking RACE models, every Yamaha is so much more than the sum of its parts. Conceived, designed and manufactured by people who have a real passion for what they do, Yamaha motorcycles and scooters are far more than just a mode of transport – they represent a way of life.

For 2025, the popular TRACER 9 Sport Touring models, including the TRACER 9, TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+, have been completely re-styled and boast a higher specification. Similarly, the class-leading MT-07 Hyper Naked also benefits from more aggressive styling inspired by the Dark Side of Japan, as well as significant updates in technology.

A completely new model joins the Supersport class in 2025 with the highly anticipated CP3-powered R9 joining the line-up as Yamaha’s flagship road-going Supersport model, marking the beginning of a whole new generation. The R9 is joined in the Supersport class for 2025 by the new track-focused R1 RACE and R1 GYTR.

Born of the story of legend, the Ténéré 700 also sees updates in styling, chassis and technology for 2025, including the introduction of the Ténéré 700 Rally in iconic Dakar-inspired colours.

The 2025 TMAX features a dynamic new look with a sharper front end, as well as upgraded rider’s assist and a more sophisticated dash – while the TMAX Tech MAX comes with a premium finish that underlines its status as the ultimate Yamaha Sport Scooter.

For 2025, NMAX becomes part of the iconic MAX family. With dynamic new MAX inspired styling and technology – backed up by an impressive specification with sporty handling, the new NMAX 125 & NMAX 125 Tech MAX are outstanding scooters that fit perfectly into the Yamaha Sport Scooter line.

HYPER NAKED

Inspired by the urban motorcycling sub-culture found on the streets of Tokyo, Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range has inspired, excited and re-invigorated riders for over a decade. For 2025, the class-leading MT-07 features an aggressive new look and an upgrade in technology to take the Hyper Naked experience to a whole new level. The CP2-powered MT-07 will also be available with Yamaha’s revolutionary Y-AMT (Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission) to offer a whole new dimension to the MT-07 experience.

The MT-07 slots into the middle of the Hyper Naked category, with the Dark Side of Japan covering all levels of riding from the entry level MT-125 and A2 category MT-03, both of which are updated for 2025. A new colour option, ‘Ice Storm’ is introduced for 2025, with a stormy light grey body and striking light blue wheels.

2025 New Hyper Naked Models and Colours



New MT-07 & MT-07 Y-AMT

New colour: Ice Storm

New MT-03

Updates for 2025: EU5+ engine, redesigned tail, simple connectivity allowing riders to be notified of incoming calls and messages via the LCD meter

New colour: Ice Storm

New MT-125

Updates for 2025: EU5+ engine, increased connectivity now featuring also turn-by-turn navigation, music control and weather information

New colour: Ice Storm

SPORT TOURING

The Roads of Life are waiting, and with the revitalised TRACER 9, they can be conquered in style with the ultimate Yamaha Sports Tourer. The TRACER 9 GT+ is the most advanced Sports Tourer Yamaha has ever produced, with the revolutionary Y-AMT as standard, plus a host of further cutting-edge technology including camera-controlled adaptive Matrix LED headlight – a world first for a motorcycle.

The new styling and increased technology is also seen on the TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9, which are also both available with Y-AMT.

2025 New Sport Touring Models and colours

New TRACER 9 GT+

New colour: Cobalt Blue

New colour: Icon Performance

New TRACER 9 GT

New colour: Ceramic Ice

New colour: Tech Black

New TRACER 9

New colour: Redline

New colour: Midnight Black

SUPERSPORT

Yamaha’s R-Series models have always made a statement with Yamaha’s racing DNA evident in each and every model. This continues to be the case for 2025. A whole new generation of Supersport is marked with the introduction of the highly anticipated R9, powered by the critically-acclaimed CP3 engine, this new flagship marks a new chapter in R/World.

The iconic R1 remains ever present in the Yamaha Supersport line-up, moving to a track-only model as the R1 RACE and R1 GYTR.

A new R3 marks an evolution of the A2 category model, while the award-winning R125 features new colours and graphics to match the remainder of the MotoGP-inspired Supersport range.

2024 New Supersport models and Colours

New R1 GYTR (Track Only)

New R1 RACE (Track Only)

New colour: Tech Black

New R9

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

New R3

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

R125

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

ADVENTURE

The Ténéré name is steeped in rally history, and since its introduction in 2018, the Ténéré 700 has seen the creation of an entirely new community with one common goal: searching for that Next Horizon.

The Ténéré 700 sees a whole new-look, spec upgrades and a raft of updated technology for 2025, making it the ideal companion for tackling all kinds of terrain. The Ténéré 700 Rally takes the off-road ability even further, while the Ténéré 700 is also available with a lower seat height as standard from the factory too.

2025 New Adventure Models & Colours

New Ténéré 700 Rally

New colour: Sky Blue featuring black and white speedblocks reminiscent of the Dakar machines from the ‘80s

New Ténéré 700

New colour: Frozen Titanium

SPORT HERITAGE

Yamaha’s Racing heritage is second to none, and the Sport Heritage range exemplifies this. The naked XSR900 roadster sees a number of updates for 2025, including a sleeker and more stylish seat and a new 5” TFT with connectivity and three themes including the option for ‘Analogue’. The CP3 powerplant is now EU5+ compliant, while a striking new black and gold colour option is also available, ‘Midnight Black’.

2025 New Sport Heritage Models & Colours

XSR900

New colour: Midnight Black

OFF ROAD COMPETITION

Yamaha’s race-derived Off Road Competition range has also been updated with a revised YZ450F and YZ250F for 2025, which complete the impressive MX line-up which progresses all the way from the iconic PW50, through YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250 two-strokes to the MXGP inspired four-stroke YZ250F and YZ450F.

All Off Road Competition models come in new, race blue graphics for 2025.

2025 New Off Road Competition Models

YZ450F + YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ250F + YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ250 + YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ125 + YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

SPORT SCOOTERS

With a range of premium models from the iconic TMAX through to the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125, Yamaha Sport Scooters have consistently been amongst the best-sellers in their categories. Since the first TMAX created the whole Sport Scooter movement the MAX line has continuously evolved, and MAX scooters offer riders the very best in dynamic design, sporty performance and cutting edge tech.

For 2025 Yamaha’s market leading Sport Scooter range gets a significant boost with the addition of two dynamic new models to Yamaha’s leading line up: NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX. Created with pure MAX DNA – and featuring a strong focus on sporty style together with first-class build quality, these two new lightweights project an instantly recognisable MAX look.

For 2025 the new Sport Scooters models will be available in one new colour and a continued colour and two new colours for the NMAX 125 Tech MAX.

2025 New Sport Scooters Models & Colours

New TMAX

New colour: Tech Kamo

New TMAX Tech MAX

New colour: Ceramic Grey

New NMAX 125

New colour: Icon Black

New NMAX 125 Tech MAX

New colour: Ceramic Grey

New colour: Dark Magma

Price and Availability

For prices and availability, please contact your local Yamaha Motor dealership.

YAMAHA MYRIDE APP

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

YAMAHA MYGARAGE APP

MyGarage App is the easiest and most enjoyable way to build a virtual dream Yamaha using a range of Genuine Options. Users can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and bike colours to see which set up looks best for them. MyGarage features all new models, accessories and colours before they are available in store, and the results can be shared on social media.

YAMAHA GENUINE ACCESSORIES

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that give every Yamaha rider the chance to personalise their motorcycle or scooter to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance, and racing parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade their machine’s specification.

YAMAHA GENUINE KEYLESS TOP CASE

In 2025, Yamaha will introduce the new Genuine Keyless Top Case, enhancing convenience for riders. Designed to work with the motorcycle’s key fob, the top case opens and closes at the touch of a button when the rider is nearby, eliminating the need for a traditional key. This feature will debut with the TMAX and TRACER 9 models, with plans to expand compatibility to additional models in the coming months.

2025 YAMAHA APPAREL COLLECTION

Yamaha is excited to introduce its brand new Apparel collection for 2025. With over 70 new stylish items featuring our refreshed line-up of riding gear, hoodies & tees, gloves, fashion accessories and more, Yamaha has something for each and every enthusiast.

Like the epic Ténéré 700 that inspired it, the 2025 Adventure Collection is rugged and suitable for all seasons, with earth-toned multi-purpose jackets, pants and fleeces ideal for off-road adventures into the wilds. Keeping things simple and focused on the terrain meanwhile, the ATV Collection offers a new riding jacket and pants to help you navigate the great outdoors.

Edgier and with more Dark Side vibes than ever, the Hyper Naked Collection returns to fuse urban fashion with the street styling of Yamaha MT models, creating a cyan blue and black palette that looks like nothing else on the roads.

With technical detailing and styling to match, the Scooter Collection is a fun, contemporary range for the urban commuter. Styled around the latest Yamaha Scooter line-up, you can find tees, headwear and accessories to make light work of city riding where only two wheels can go.

Matching comfort with protection and Yamaha style, the new Sport Touring Collection features new riding jackets, pants and gloves for men and women respectively for head-to-toe riding apparel. Long road trips in the saddle never felt or looked so good.

The staple REVS Collection offers a revamped and dynamic range of products for both Adult and Baby – because who said you need to be old enough to be a Yamaha fan? Combining premium materials and the latest fashion technology with classic Yamaha style, REVS apparel and accessories offer comfort and function perfect for the everyday.

Alongside the 2025 apparel, you can also get your hands on the Paddock Blue Race Trolley, rugged and eye-catching for international travel, alongside a host of luggage options for day to day use. Plus the Paddock Blue Gift Set: the perfect stocking filler/Christmas gift this season!

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/