Monday, November 4, 2024
From Down Under to up North: Wayne Gardner’s ‘Homecoming’ to Newark’s Winter Classic

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
1 min.read
Wayne Gardner 1988 on a Rothmans Honda NSR 500cc World Champion chased by Christian Sarron

Motorcycle enthusiasts hold on to your seats… World 500CC Champion, the one and only, Wayne Gardner is set to take centre stage at the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic show, taking place at Newark Showground on January 11-12, 2025.

Wayne – otherwise known as the ‘Wollongong Whizzkid’ – went from a fresh-faced boy riding around his hometown on a five-dollar dirt bike to becoming the 1987 World Motorcycle Grand Prix Champion, and a national icon. Join us and hear all his amazing career highlights as he joins Steve Plater on stage and at the fantastic fire up area where you can hear legendary bikes roar to life.
Classic Bike Shows Exhibitions manager Nick Mowbray said: “We are excited to announce Wayne Gardner as our star guest for the show in January. Having a legend like Wayne is a fantastic way to kick off the new year, and we know our visitors will be blown away by this iconic rider.”
It’s a weekend not to be missed, with the chance to join Wayne and Steve, These two local champions as they discuss all things bikes and celebrate the golden era of motorcycling at this must-attend show!
Grab your tickets now at classicbikeshow.com and save £3 when you book in advance – that’s just £13! Plus, there’s free parking, and kids under 16 go free when accompanied by an adult. Don’t miss out!

