Yamaha Nmax Becomes A Part Of The Iconic Max Family

With a range of premium models from the iconic TMAX through to the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125, Yamaha Sport Scooters have consistently been amongst the best-sellers in their categories.

Since the first TMAX created the whole Sport Scooter movement the MAX line has continuously evolved, and MAX scooters offer riders the very best in dynamic design, sporty performance and cutting edge tech.

For 2025 Yamaha’s market leading Sport Scooter range gets a significant boost with the addition of two dynamic new models to Yamaha’s leading line up: NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX. Created with pure MAX DNA – and featuring a strong focus on sporty style together with first class build quality, these two new lightweights project an instantly recognisable MAX look.

With its dynamic new MAX inspired styling and technology – backed up by an impressive specification with sporty handling as well as an economical EURO5+ engine and an affordable tag, the new NMAX 125 is an outstanding scooter that fits perfectly into the Yamaha Sport Scooter line.

For the very first time this remarkable entry-level lightweight is joined by the new premium specification NMAX 125 Tech MAX, making the Yamaha Sport Scooter line the most exciting, attractive and diverse range in the market. By bringing a strong new high-end image along with an enhanced pride of ownership, both NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX give entry level customers the opportunity to be a part of Yamaha’s influential MAX family.

New NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX: Join the MAX!

Part of the iconic MAX family

NMAX 125 adds another dimension to the Sport Scooter class by opening up this exciting category to everyone – from new B-license1 car drivers through to returning riders who are seeking a better way to move in the city. Its user-friendly design and sporty MAX family style – reinforced by a strong specification and excellent value for money – make this new lightweight Sport Scooter an ideal choice for anyone who is looking for real freedom to go where they want, when they want.

Ever since Yamaha invented the Sport Scooter category with the launch of the legendary TMAX nearly 25 years ago the MAX line has led the market in terms of style, quality and desirability. The affordable new NMAX 125 gives the widest range of potential customers the opportunity to be a part of the MAX family and also to experience a real taste of how a Yamaha Sport Scooter will transform their daily commute and make the city a smaller and more accessible place.

Special mix of style, practicality and value

The NMAX 125 comes with a truly special mix of style, practicality and economy that set it apart. Yamaha’s MAX models have been at the cutting edge of Sport Scooter design and technology for longer than any other brand – and the sharper looks, impressive specification and easy-to-use character of the new NMAX 125 have been shaped by the genetic material inherited from the legendary TMAX.

New dual eye projector headlights with integrated LED flashers as well as a sleek LED taillight give the NMAX 125 a strong and dynamic look that is pure MAX. Its restyled body gives this head-turning lightweight a sharper, tighter and sportier look, making it the ultimate choice for any rider looking for an enjoyable, fashionable and efficient way to move in the city. The newly styled front fairing and sports screen deflect wind for a comfortable ride, ensuring the best possible ride for this versatile new Sport Scooter.

Built for the city

With its spacious legroom and adaptable riding position – as well as relaxed ergonomics, refined bodywork and comfortable suspension – NMAX 125 is designed to excel as a daily urban commuter. Underseat storage can accommodate a helmet (depending on shape and size), and there’s an open left front pocket and front right pocket with a weatherproof lid.

New and experienced riders will appreciate the confident roadholding characteristics that make the NMAX 125 such an enjoyable way to move – and the 230mm diameter front and rear discs – both with ABS – deliver smooth and comfortable braking on different types of surfaces.

For a confident ride on low traction surfaces the Traction Control System (TCS) automatically adjusts power levels to the rear wheel to help prevent wheel slip – and the lightweight alloy 13-inch wheels are fitted with a wide 130/70-13 rear tyre and 110/70-13 front tyre that offer plenty of grip, making this an ideal all-season urban commuter.

Responsive and economical 125cc EURO5+ engine

Developed using Yamaha’s advanced Blue Core technology, the economical 125cc EURO5+ engine is equipped with Start & Stop technology that minimizes fuel consumption for reduced emissions and lower running costs. NMAX 125’s excellent fuel efficiency not only makes this one of the most cost effective ways to move – it also enables the 7.1 litre fuel tank to give around 300km2 between refills.

The 125cc 4-stroke engine’s quiet and responsive performance provides smooth and seamless ‘twist and go’ acceleration, making NMAX 125 an ideal partner in the city and on the open road for everyone – from B-license1 car drivers to seasoned riders who are all looking for an economical, enjoyable and efficient way to move.

LCD instruments

Connected instruments on the NMAX 125 enable the rider to stay informed. After downloading the Yamaha MyRide app to their smartphone, riders can view notifications of incoming calls, emails and SMS messages on the 4.2-inch LCD dash.

Smart Key keyless ignition makes life easier by eliminating the need to insert a conventional key into the ignition, and a USB-C charger in the left front pocket keeps devices topped up.

NMAX 125 Features

Dynamic MAX-inspired design

Pure MAX DNA

New body design

Dual-eye projector high/low headlights

LED position lamps

Integrated LED front flashers

LED taillight and integrated LED flashers

125cc EURO5+ Blue Core engine

Start & Stop system

13-inch wheels, disc brakes with ABS

Traction Control System.

Easy ergonomics

Underseat storage

USB-C charger and front pockets

Smart Key keyless ignition

Smooth suspension

Connected LCD dashboard

Colours: Icon Black & Milky White

NMAX 125 Tech MAX

Yamaha’s new NMAX 125 Tech MAX is equipped with all of the latest features seen on the NMAX 125 as well as an additional range of exclusive technology and features that make this premium model the ultimate entry-level Sport Scooter.

Connected TFT dash with free Garmin Navigation3

NMAX 125 Tech MAX is equipped with a 4.2-inch full colour connected TFT multi-theme dash that offers a high level of functionality, including free Garmin navigation3. The instruments are equipped with a link card module that allows riders to listen to music4, answer incoming calls4, view email and SMS notifications and more after downloading the Yamaha MyRide app to a smartphone.

Leather finish seat

Yamaha’s Tech MAX models are designed for the rider who wants an exclusive Sport Scooter with a premium finish. NMAX 125 Tech MAX is equipped with a high quality contoured dual seat that features a special leather-look black cover with gold stitching and suede-look detailing.

Exclusive Tech MAX colours

As well as its high specification connected TFT dash and special finish, the NMAX 125 Tech MAX is available in exclusive Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma colours that highlight its premium quality.

Exclusive NMAX 125 Tech MAX Features

4.2-inch connected TFT dash with 3.7-inch LCD

Free Garmin navigation 3

Leather finish seat

Exclusive colours: Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma

Price and availability

NMAX is available from January 2025, and NMAX Tech MAX is available from May 2025. Please contact your local distributor for details of pricing in each country.

1Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding.

2Based on WMTC measurements, actual range may vary based on location, rider and riding style.

3Full map Garmin Navigation is available free of charge for eligible NMAX Tech MAX Models. It is not offered in all countries and some navigation features are not available in all countries. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

4Audio services require a separate headset with Bluetooth communication.

Yamaha MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

Yamaha MyGarage

MyGarage is the easiest and most enjoyable way to build a virtual dream Yamaha using a range of Genuine Options. Users can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and bike colours to see which set up looks best for them. MyGarage features all new models, accessories and colours before they are available in store, and the results can be shared on social media.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that give every Yamaha rider the chance to personalise their motorcycle or scooter to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance, and racing parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade their machine’s specification.

Yamaha Clothing

Yamaha offers a capsule collection of branded leisure wear and riding gear designed for MAX Sport Scooter riders. The 2025 ‘Nothing but the MAX’ collection includes T-shirts and a cap – as well as CE approved riding gear.

