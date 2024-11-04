Öhlins Launches First Front Fork an Upgrades for Harley-Davidson

Monday, November 4, 2024
Industry News
2 min.read

Öhlins Launches First Front Fork and New STX Pro Shock Upgrades for Harley-Davidson.

Öhlins Racing the global leader in advanced suspension technology, has debuted its first front fork for Harley-Davidson motorcycles – the American V-Twin 48 Blackline front fork. Included in this landmark release is the new Öhlins STX Pro Blackline shock absorber. Both products are equipped with Öhlins’ cutting-edge technologies from Bagger Racing and aim to enhance the comfort and overall riding experience for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts.

These latest releases from Öhlins will be on display at the EICMA Motorcycle Show from November 5-10, giving passionate riders and industry insiders an exclusive look at these cutting-edge suspension solutions. EICMA, a five-day long celebration of motorcycle culture, offers the ideal venue to introduce Öhlins’ latest advancements in the American V-Twin segment.

Öhlins American V-Twin 48 Blackline Front Fork (FGRT 307)
The all-new American V-Twin 48 Blackline fork marks the debut of Öhlins’ front-end suspension technology for Harley-Davidson. It features a weight- and stress-optimized fork bottom design for an ultra-smooth, comfortable ride, complete with updated Öhlins logos to further enhance the Blackline aesthetic.

Drawing on the brand's strong racing heritage, the fork incorporates Öhlins' 30-mm NIX damping system, which isolates compression and rebound damping for enhanced precision and stability. The fork's inner tubes are also treated with a titanium nitrate coating to reduce friction, contributing to an ultra-plush ride quality.

Öhlins STX Pro Blackline Shock (HD 779)
Building on the success of their HD 044 model, the Öhlins STX Pro Blackline shocks offer several enhancements over its predecessor. The shock features a sleek, all-black design with Öhlins’ signature gold details, including revamped billet adjuster knobs and reservoirs emblazoned with the iconic “Ö” logo.

The STX Pro Blackline is available in 12” and 13” dimensions, both with ½” ID bushings for easier installation. The shocks also include Öhlins-branded, anodized aluminum bracket arms for rear-mounted installation and a preload adjuster tool.

Designed for late-model Harley Davidsons, the STX Pro Blackline shock offers riders confidence-inspiring stability and handling, with enhanced small bump compliance for a smoother, more comfortable ride quality. Paired with a compatible Öhlins front fork – including the new American V-Twin 48 Blackline front fork – or cartridge kit, riders can achieve a fully optimized setup.

Of the latest additions to their range for Harley-Davidson, Vice President & General Manager of Öhlins Racing says:

“Our goal with the new shocks and forks is to provide Harley Davidson bagger riders with a product that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. We have leveraged our decades of experience in suspension technology to create a product that embodies the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and reliability.”

The Öhlins STX Pro Blackline shock absorber is now available through authorized Öhlins dealers worldwide and ohlins.com. The all-new American V-Twin 48 Blackline fork has an estimated launch date in mid-December 2024.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

