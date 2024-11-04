NEW! HJC i71 Disney Stitch – in stock now

HJC i71 Disney Stitch

Stitch, an alien entity, heads to planet Earth after he escapes his prison, where he tries to impersonate a dog. Things take a turn when Lilo adopts him from an animal shelter. Become extraterrestrial with this new i71 graphic…

The i71 redefines Sport-Touring excellence with its sleek shell design.

Employing Advanced Polycarbonate technology, this helmet boasts 3 shells distributed across 6 sizes, meticulously calibrated for weight and rider comfort optimisation. The repositioned top vent, coupled with expanded mouth vents, maximizes airflow, enhancing intake and ventilation dynamics. Embarking on innovation, the i71 introduces both a HJ-38 Pinlock-ready face shield, featuring an enhanced PE (Push/Eject) locking mechanism for heightened safety, without compromising usability, even when gloved. Further, a new sun visor (HJ-V12) presents a versatile 3-position adjustment, enabling riders to seamlessly position the sun shield up to 10mm forward, ensuring optimal sun protection. The i71 effortlessly integrates with second-generation SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (sold separately).

CODE: i71sd

RRP: £289.99

Key Features

Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and enhanced comfort.

ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System: Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out.

3 shells optimise weight and comfort for 6 helmet sizes (XS-S / M-L / XL-XXL).

Double-D ring fastening system.

Pinlock Ready HJ-38 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, Anti-Scratch coated.

Quick, Simple and Secure Visor (Shield) Ratchet System.

Push release visor lock for more secure and convenience.

Adjustable 3-step sunshield for optimised position.

Light Smoke sun shield installed.

Includes Pinlock 70 DKS466.

Interior provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.

Ready for 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately)

Visor: HJ-38

Pinlock: DKS466

ACU approved

Technical Features

Standard ECE 22.06

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

New sunshield mechanism

Integrated sunshield: anti-fog coated smoke tinted sun visor deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system. Its new mechanism allows adjusting the depth in 3 different positions according to your morphology and preference for an optimal fit.

Visor lock (push & release system)

The new visor lock is easier to open and safer thanks to its push and release system.

SMART HJC 2nd Generation

The SMART HJC 2nd generation premium Bluetooth communication system models implement an all-in-one design, that is fully integrated into the helmet, allowing you to feel the optimal weight balance and aerodynamic performance while riding. The SMART HJC 50B and 21B can be installed on RPHA 71, RPHA 91, RPHA 31, or i71. Co-developed with SENA and tailored specially for HJC helmets. *All SMART HJC devices are sold separately.

3 year warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 3 years from the date of purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

