Triumph Motorcycles has announced significant updates to its Speed Twin 1200, as well as the launch of a new Speed Twin 1200 RS, which is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses.

Checkout full text post here or watch video below: /triumph-reveals-new-speed-twin-1200-rs-and-next-gen-speed-twin-1200/

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk