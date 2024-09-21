Canet clinches lap record pole in closely contested Q2 scrap

A last-gasp 1:34.935 saw Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) collect a fourth pole position of the season in an epic scrap for Saturday’s intermediate class honours.

The top three were split by just 0.010s as Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) complete the front row in Emilia-Romagna.

Despite being 0.037s away from the pole time, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will spearhead the second row as he aims to make amends for his crash from P4 a fortnight ago.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) makes it an all-Kalex top five in qualifying as the British rider goes in search of a fifth rostrum in the last six races. Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounds out Row 2 as the Spaniard bids to stand on the podium for the first time since the German GP.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), the Championship leader and San Marino GP winner, will launch from P7 as teammate Sergio Garcia hopes to regain momentum from P13.

Tune in for the Moto2™ race on Sunday at 11:15 (UTC +2) to see what title chase twists lay ahead at Misano!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com