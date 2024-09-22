Cremona belongs to Petrucci and Barni

Starting from the outside of the front row Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) enjoyed a perfect start to the ten lap Tissot Superpole Race to lead from the start.

Having claimed his first WorldSBK victory in Race 1 he instantly backed it up with another victory. Setting a fast pace in the opening laps Petrucci set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 and then controlled proceedings.

In the closing stages of the race Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was able to move from fourth to second as he utilised the harder SCX compound tyre to be the fastest rider on track in the final laps. Having started from fourth position on the grid he maintained that position for much of the race before his patience was rewarded.

Andrea Iannone ran in second position until the final lap but did claim his first podium since Race 1 of the Czech Round. The Team GoEleven rider struggled in the final laps as the grip dropped from his tyre but at the flag he was able to claim a safe third place position from Nicolo Bulega.

A difficult opening lap of the race saw pole sitter Bulega drop to fifth position before he eased his way back into the podium positions. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati had issues in the closing laps but finished fourth and netted an important six World Championship points.

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) was another rider who used the harder tyre and his reward was a fifth place finish. For the first time this season the Spaniard has claimed back to back top five finishes. With Xavi Vierge also finishing in the points for Team HRC it continued their improved form.

Race 2 Highlights

Starting from pole position, by virtue of his Superpole victory, Petrucci led every lap before taking the flag with over a second in hand from his nearest rival. By claiming the victory in Race 2 Petrucci became just the fourth rider to win three races in a WorldSBK weekend.

Having started from sixth on the grid, Bautista made a good start to spend the first third of the race in fifth position. On lap seven he leapfrogged Alex Lowes and Iannone to move into third position. For the next 14 laps he closed down his teammate Bulega before making his move into Turn 11 on Lap 20. Bautista was the fastest rider throughout the second half of the race and finished the race just one second behind Petrucci.

Bulega set the fastest lap but struggled in the final third of the race and having been overtaken by Bautista the title contender managed his race to claim 16 points.

From ninth on the grid Gerloff was able to show strong pace throughout to move into fourth position on the penultimate lap. Gerloff was able to ease his way past Lowes to finish the race as the leading BMW rider with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) seventh at the flag.

In sixth position Lecuona ended a very strong weekend for Honda with three top six finishes.

Championship Standings

Despite missing the previous six races Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) continues to lead the World Championship as he recovers from injury.

Having finished fourth in the Superpole Race and third in Race 2 Bulega now sits 13 points behind Razgatioglu.

P1 | Danilo Petrucci | Barni Spark Racing Team)

“This has been one of the best weekends of my career. I was overwhelmed after winning yesterday and I didn’t expect to win the Superpole Race. I was really nervous for Race 2, especially about Alvaro, because I knew he would be faster at the end of the race. I managed to build a gap and then to maintain it. Today’s success is special because this is our home round. Our workshop is an hour away. It’s special because we are an Independent with small sponsors and small businesses supporting us. Today were all here and I think they truly deserve this.”

P2 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“I’m so happy because after this race I feel better than yesterday. For me, my condition is the most important news of the day. I’m improving and that means I can recover for the next rounds. I was really happy with my performance in the Superpole race to secure a good starting position for Race 2. In Race 2, my mentality was the same. I wanted to make a good start, avoid mistakes and finish the race. My pace was good and I was faster than yesterday. I want to say congratulations to Danilo for his hat trick at his home round because it’s a very special moment. Aragon is my home round so hopefully I can be in better physical shape for it.”

P3 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“I knew this track would be difficult for me so to come away with two podiums after such a tough weekend is really positive. In Race 2, there was a small battle with Alvaro toward the end. I expected him to be fast, especially in the closing laps when the tyres are worn. Alvaro has more experience and a different riding style to me and that helps him to manage those moments better. In the early laps I pushed hard but when Alvaro and Danilo overtook me I decided to take fewer risks and let them go. I’m still happy with third place. It was important to score 16 points because every point counts.”

WorldSBK Race 2 Results

1. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team)

2. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.023s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +2.910s

4. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) +8.452s

5. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +8.761s

6. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) +13.397s

Fastest lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati – 1’29.438s

Championship Standings

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 365 points

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 352 points

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 283 points

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race Results

1. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team)

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +1.797s

3. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) +2.572s

4. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +3.431s

5. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) +4.729s

6. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +5.578s

