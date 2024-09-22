Bastianini triumphs after last lap clash with Martin, Bagnaia slides out on home soil

The ‘Beast’ rules, the Martinator rues, and Marc Marquez completes the podium as Bagnaia crashes out at Misano.

High drama, another title fight twist and a last lap clash: the Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna was a stunner right to the wire. On the top step after a brutal last lap lunge, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) took Ducati’s 100th premier class win – and ensured the factory wrapped up the 2024 Constructors’ crown. He also ensures he cut his deficit to the top of the Championship, as his last lap attack was to defeat points leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing).

Martin may not have taken that win but he does leave with a bolstered 24-point advantage in the title fight after reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) slid out of third when on a charge to catch the duel at the front… promoting Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) to third.

Martin took the holeshot with another stellar start from the middle of the front row, but Bagnaia wrestled the lead back at Turn 2, shooting round the outside and putting the hammer down in the lead in classic style. But Martin managed to hold off Bastianini to keep second in the aftermath, and those three started to build a small gap as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) charged up, and Marc Marquez too.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the first drama in the front group as the South African crashed out, rider ok and rejoining, but ceding in the battle against Acosta and Marquez. Acosta would do the same a few laps later, rider ok but not able to rejoin.

In the meantime, there were fireworks at the front. Still with 25 laps to go, the top two in the title fight were taking the gloves off. Martin homed in and launched it, but Bagnaia cut back immediately. In the aftermath the Spaniard was nearly sandwiched between the two Ducati Lenovo machines as Bastianini also looked to try his luck, but it stayed as you were. For now…

Next lap around, Martin went for a dive up the inside at La Quercia, and this time made it stick. Bagnaia looked to respond up the inside but was forced to slot back into second and defend from Bastianini instead – and from there the reigning Champion had a few scrappy corners, sectors and laps. Bastianini got past and set off after Martin, and it seemed Bagnaia was going to have to look over his shoulder for Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) starting to reel him in.

Or maybe not? As Bastianini shadowed Martin at the front, Bagnaia started putting in the fast laps. Leaving the #93 and #72 behind, he was cutting three or four tenths off the leading duo’s advantage. Then it was Martin only as Bastianini got his own hammer down to glue back onto the Pramac… but then the #1’s dream was over in some seismic Championship drama.

After getting the gap to the front down below two seconds and then struggling to cut any more into it, there was suddenly a cloud of dust streaking into the air – and a reigning Champion in the gravel. Rider ok, but Emilia-Romagna GP over, Bagnaia was forced to watch the duel for Ducati’s 100th win from the sidelines, wondering if his deficit was going to be 24 points or 29 by the end of play.

At the front, the chess match raged on. Martin in the lead, Bastianini his shadow. With five to go, the #89 then lost every last inch of advantage as he headed slightly wide and Bastianini was almost alongside. A grandstand finish was in the making.

They stayed like that through another lap, and another, and another, and at times it looked like Martin had just been able to stretch out enough tenths to ensure he’d reach the flag without coming under attack. But Bastianini managed to find an answer every time, and onto the last lap it was almost nothing in it. But where would the move come?

The answer was Turn 4, and it was brutal. The Beast sent it, Martin had to sit up, and the #89 was sent well wide, hand in the air as Bastianini sailed away into a nice cushion of time in the lead. Controversial or decisive as it may be for some, it wasn’t so for the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards, who declined to investigate. The #23 takes a brutally-fought home win – extending his 100% MotoGP™ podium record at Misano, cutting his deficit in the title fight, and ensuring his teammate lost five less to Martin. As well as, of course, securing Ducati’s 100th MotoGP™ win and sealing that incredible sixth Constructors’ crown.

Martin was left to seethe at the move but celebrate the new 24-point advantage at the top, and Marc Marquez was bumped up to the podium after Bagnaia’s crash, another shift that has a say in those top echelons of the Championship. Just behind that, Bezzecchi took fourth, not quite able to stay with the #93 but putting in another solid weekend.

Fifth place, until the very last sector of the race, looked set to go to another stunning ride from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™). But a late issue, reportedly running out of fuel, saw the Frenchman trying to hold on round the final corner and then forced to watch Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) pip him to the line. Quartararo nevertheless equals his and Yamaha’s best of the season so far: P7.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) completed the top ten. Next up, an impressive P11 for Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) equal’s the factory’s best so far this season, and teammate Luca Marini was in touch behind him too. They both beat Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) and a sore Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who also had a Long Lap due to track limits, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) completing the points scorers.

That’s a wrap on a dramatic weekend at Misano, and the paddock is already on the way to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. There, the battle continues for another 37 points – and there are still plenty on the table as the momentum continues to shift and the drama sets us up for a fascinating final stint.

See you on Lombok for the next installment of the world’s most exciting sport!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com