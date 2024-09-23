Two Wheels For Life Raises Funds Through Exclusive MotoGP Auctions

Two Wheels for Life, the motorcycle charity supporting life-saving programmes that ensure healthcare reaches rural communities across Africa, recently joined forces with memorabilia specialist Memento Exclusives to raise money through a series of live auctions.

The auctions, held in the FanZone at Silverstone Circuit during the weekend of the 2024 MotoGP™ British Grand Prix, featured items donated by MotoGP™ Authentics.

MotoGP™ Authentics, run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Dorna Sports, is the official memorabilia partner of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™. Selling rare, licensed collectibles in collaboration with associated teams and riders, the platform brings fans closer to the sport than ever before.

Items donated by MotoGP™ Authentics (Memento Exclusives) included: two bottles of Prosecco (one signed by the 2023 Valencia GP podium finishers and the other signed by 2023 World Champion, Francesco Bagnaia), the 2024 British GP flag from the event itself, the 2023 Qatar GP Sprint flag and the 2023 Qatar GP flag, which was won by current MotoGP™ rider Fabio di Giannantonio; a sentimental purchase as this flag marked his first and only GP win to date. All auctions raised a conclusive amount of £6000, with all proceeds donated to Two Wheels for Life.

As the official charity of MotoGP™, Two Wheels for Life runs auctions and events with its partners, riders and teams. The organisation supports operations in four African countries: Gambia, Nigeria, Malawi and Lesotho. For more than 30 years, the charity has been working with the goodwill of the motorcycle community to ensure healthcare reaches people in these countries and in the poorest and most remote parts of Africa.

Barry Gough, Founder & CEO of Memento Exclusives and MotoGP™ Authentics, commented:

“We are pleased to have supported Two Wheels for Life with these live auctions held at Silverstone Circuit during one of the sport’s biggest events on the calendar. We know how important the work the charity does is, and through these auctions we are pleased to have raised important funds that will go towards continuing their efforts.”

Two Wheels for Life CEO and Founder, Andrea Coleman, said:

“All of us at Two Wheels for Life would like to thank Memento Exclusives & MotoGP™ Authentics for supporting us and donating such unique items of memorabilia to the Day of Champions auction. We are very proud of this sport and its fans, and the money raised will have such an impact on the world.”