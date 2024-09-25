Husqvarna Mobility excited to announce updated Pro enduro models for 2025

Competition-focused TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro machines equipped with race-tested components for maximum performance.
Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to reveal its exciting Pro enduro models for 2025 – the 2-stroke TE 300 Pro and the 4-stroke FE 350 Pro. Each machine is equipped with performance-enhancing Technical Accessories, which ensure aspiring racers can compete with confidence, knowing that their machinery provides them with a competitive edge.
Expertly assembled around a compliant and perfectly balanced chassis, the new Pro enduro machines are technically refined for 2025 to deliver improved aesthetics and handling. The grey, ergonomic bodywork from 2024 is replaced with traditional white plastics with a grey rear fender introduced to distinguish the range. Aboard the Pro models, riders can take advantage of the updated WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks with a new, adjustable spring preloaded base valve offering precise high-speed compression damping.
The WP forks retain their mid-valve piston for the smoothest possible action and consistent performance. In addition, a hydro-stop aids and maintains forward momentum after heavy landings. The proven WP XACT rear shock is easily adjustable by hand to ensure that all riders can create a personalised suspension set-up.
An advanced Engine Management System (EMS) ensures that both the TE 300 Pro and the FE 350 Pro can be customised in terms of its power delivery. A choice of two engine maps can be toggled between and engaged, even while riding, using the Map Select Switch to suit the terrain or the preference of the rider. The EMS allows for further fine-tuning of the FE 350 Pro engine. With Traction Control and a Quickshifter as standard, riders can create a personalised set-up to suit their style or the conditions.
The shared Technical Accessories found on each model is extensive. Factory Racing wheels with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims, Pro Taper handlebars, together with GALFER brake discs combine performance with style while Brembo clutch and brake systems, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket and front and rear disc protectors aid durability. Soft ODI grips, a dark grey seat cover with additional ribs for extra grip, and a skid plate with added linkage protection round out the long list of components used to build these limited-edition machines.
- New competition-inspired graphics and bodywork
- Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks provide precise high-speed compression damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems
- GALFER brake discs front and rear
- Factory Racing wheelset assembled with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims
- Competition seat cover with additional ribs
- Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection
- Front and rear brake disc protectors
- Supersprox rear sprocket
- Soft compound ODI grips
- TE 300 Pro engine built with TBI technology for exceptional rideability and ease of use
- FE 350 Pro features a DOHC 4-stroke engine for class-leading power and torque
- Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes on the FE 350 Pro
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch on both models, which also activates the Quickshifter and Traction Control on the FE 350 Pro
- Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics
- High-performance LED headlight delivers a bright light output and easy fitment
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery