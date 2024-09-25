Husqvarna Mobility excited to announce updated Pro enduro models for 2025

Competition-focused TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro machines equipped with race-tested components for maximum performance.

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to reveal its exciting Pro enduro models for 2025 – the 2-stroke TE 300 Pro and the 4-stroke FE 350 Pro. Each machine is equipped with performance-enhancing Technical Accessories, which ensure aspiring racers can compete with confidence, knowing that their machinery provides them with a competitive edge.

Expertly assembled around a compliant and perfectly balanced chassis, the new Pro enduro machines are technically refined for 2025 to deliver improved aesthetics and handling. The grey, ergonomic bodywork from 2024 is replaced with traditional white plastics with a grey rear fender introduced to distinguish the range. Aboard the Pro models, riders can take advantage of the updated WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks with a new, adjustable spring preloaded base valve offering precise high-speed compression damping.

The WP forks retain their mid-valve piston for the smoothest possible action and consistent performance. In addition, a hydro-stop aids and maintains forward momentum after heavy landings. The proven WP XACT rear shock is easily adjustable by hand to ensure that all riders can create a personalised suspension set-up.

An advanced Engine Management System (EMS) ensures that both the TE 300 Pro and the FE 350 Pro can be customised in terms of its power delivery. A choice of two engine maps can be toggled between and engaged, even while riding, using the Map Select Switch to suit the terrain or the preference of the rider. The EMS allows for further fine-tuning of the FE 350 Pro engine. With Traction Control and a Quickshifter as standard, riders can create a personalised set-up to suit their style or the conditions.

The shared Technical Accessories found on each model is extensive. Factory Racing wheels with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims, Pro Taper handlebars, together with GALFER brake discs combine performance with style while Brembo clutch and brake systems, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket and front and rear disc protectors aid durability. Soft ODI grips, a dark grey seat cover with additional ribs for extra grip, and a skid plate with added linkage protection round out the long list of components used to build these limited-edition machines.

Technical highlights:

New competition-inspired graphics and bodywork

Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks provide precise high-speed compression damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

GALFER brake discs front and rear

Factory Racing wheelset assembled with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims

Competition seat cover with additional ribs

Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection

Front and rear brake disc protectors

Supersprox rear sprocket

Soft compound ODI grips

TE 300 Pro engine built with TBI technology for exceptional rideability and ease of use

FE 350 Pro features a DOHC 4-stroke engine for class-leading power and torque

Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes on the FE 350 Pro

Multifunctional Map Select Switch on both models, which also activates the Quickshifter and Traction Control on the FE 350 Pro

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

High-performance LED headlight delivers a bright light output and easy fitment

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

With the popular TE 300 as its foundation, the TE 300 Pro utilises Throttle Body Injection (TBI). This advanced technology ensures a predictable power delivery throughout the rev-range to create a confidence-inspiring riding experience for every competitor.

The FE 350 Pro is powered by a compact DOHC engine that is positioned in the frame to centralise mass. This configuration plays a vital role in the overall handling and anti-squat behaviour of the machine, as does the placement of the major engine components inside the lightweight crankcases. Besides producing class-leading power and torque, the engine is also very easy to service and maintain.

Alongside the Pro enduro models, the latest Functional Offroad Apparel allows riders to compete in maximum comfort and style. With each item designed specifically for enduro competition, the range features multiple lines including waterproof clothing and protective wear. Additionally, for those looking to add a personal touch to their machine, a comprehensive collection of Technical Accessories is available to enhance both performance and durability.