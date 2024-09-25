Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Moto2: Can Ogura’s title chase momentum be halted in Indonesia?

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read
Moto2: Can Ogura's Title Chase Momentum Be Halted In Indonesia?A Moto2™ belter played out at the Emilia-Romagna GP as three different riders led on the final lap.

The one who was in front when it mattered most was Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the Italian picked Aron Canet’s Fantic Racing-shaped pocket by 0.027s, as we saw Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) throw away a golden victory ticket after a mistake at Turn 14.

The trio treated us to a phenomenal battle, and it was a pair of results that kept Vietti and Canet in with an outside shout at still challenging for the title. For Arbolino, that’s three podiums in the last three races as the 2023 runner-up finds form heading into the closing stages of the campaign.

Touching back on the Championship, following a P4 at Misano, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) has taken charge of the 2024 chase. 22 points is the gap the Japanese rider holds heading to Indonesia after teammate Sergio Garcia crashed, while his three other closest pre-race rivals – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing), Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) – all failed to beat the #79. In Dixon’s case, he too suffered a DNF – his first non-score since the French GP.

A repeat of their 2023 Indonesian GP podiums for Aldeguer and Canet will go down a treat this weekend, as we head to Asia with the Moto2™ title race still wide open. The momentum pendulum sits in Ogura’s camp, but will that change this weekend?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Moto3: Can the chasers respond or will Alonso continue his 2024 surge?
Next article
All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee 0
Though a number of championships had been sewn up...

All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

Latest News 0
In the aftermath of a dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP, we’re...

Moto3: Can the chasers respond or will Alonso continue his 2024 surge?

Latest News 0
After going two races without standing on the podium,...

Most Popular

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee 0
Though a number of championships had been sewn up...

All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

Latest News 0
In the aftermath of a dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP, we’re...

Moto3: Can the chasers respond or will Alonso continue his 2024 surge?

Latest News 0
After going two races without standing on the podium,...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Bemsee: Round 7, Brands Hatch

Kerrie McFadden - 0