Moto2: Can Ogura’s title chase momentum be halted in Indonesia?

A Moto2™ belter played out at the Emilia-Romagna GP as three different riders led on the final lap.

The one who was in front when it mattered most was Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the Italian picked Aron Canet’s Fantic Racing-shaped pocket by 0.027s, as we saw Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) throw away a golden victory ticket after a mistake at Turn 14.

The trio treated us to a phenomenal battle, and it was a pair of results that kept Vietti and Canet in with an outside shout at still challenging for the title. For Arbolino, that’s three podiums in the last three races as the 2023 runner-up finds form heading into the closing stages of the campaign.

Touching back on the Championship, following a P4 at Misano, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) has taken charge of the 2024 chase. 22 points is the gap the Japanese rider holds heading to Indonesia after teammate Sergio Garcia crashed, while his three other closest pre-race rivals – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing), Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) – all failed to beat the #79. In Dixon’s case, he too suffered a DNF – his first non-score since the French GP.

A repeat of their 2023 Indonesian GP podiums for Aldeguer and Canet will go down a treat this weekend, as we head to Asia with the Moto2™ title race still wide open. The momentum pendulum sits in Ogura’s camp, but will that change this weekend?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com