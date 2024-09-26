AIROH: the versatility of Commander 2 in the service of the motorcycling world

One helmet, three configurations, endless adventures. Commander 2, AIROH’s best seller, is the dual helmet designed to meet the needs of adventure and moto touring lovers.

The different settings of Commander 2 allow it to be flawless in any situation, a unique versatility combined with an attractive design, further enriched in the Full Carbon 6K version.

AIROH redefines the rules of two-wheeled travel with Commander 2, a versatile helmet able to meet the needs of those who experience motorcycling in different forms, both on and off road.

With ECE 2206 approval, this AIROH helmet offers three possible configurations: on/off, complete with peak and visor for road adventures, long trips and daily commutes; naked without peak, for higher speeds; off road, without visor, and suitable for off-road use, with goggles.

Three configurations, with distinctive and design features, that show the greatest attention paid by AIROH to detail and the different facets – and needs – of motorcycling. From the 2024 collection, Commander 2 is also available in the prestigious Full Carbon 6K version, alongside the equally popular Composite Carbon version enriched with many elegant graphics and colors. The outer shell is available in three different sizes to better meet the various needs in terms of fit and cranial conformities (available in sizes from XS to XXXL).

Commander 2 is renewed, compared to its much-loved predecessor, in technical details such as the number of shells, increased from two to three, and the noble materials used. In addition to the introduction of the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems to guarantee greater safety. Also updated in the predisposition for the insertion of Bluetooth communication systems.

Commander 2 offers an Extra Wide field of vision with a hand operated visor with three possible opening positions, and a comfortable integrated Sun Screen Visor, whose drive mechanism has been updated. Not to forget the visor locking system with the A3S system (AIROH Automatic Antifog System). The ventilation system and inner linings have also been revised, softer and more breathable, for superior comfort. A Pinlock® 120 XLT Max Vision is included.

Retail price starting from 439.99 euros

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Homologation: ECE 2206

Material: Full Carbon 6K or Composite Carbon

Weight: from 1390 g ±50 g (only for Carbon version), from 1440 g ±50 g (Composite Carbon version)

Shells and Sizes: 3 (XS – S | M – L | XL – XXL – XXXL)

Retention System: DD Ring

Ventilation: Upper vents, chin guard vent

Visor: Extra-wide vision, UV and Scratch resistant, Integrated Sun Visor, Lock System, and A 3 S (Airoh Automatic Antifog System) anti-fog system

S (Airoh Automatic Antifog System) anti-fog system Inner linings: Coolmax ® , Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable, and hypoallergenic

, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable, and hypoallergenic Technologies: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release)

Communication System Ready

Inside in the box: double Stop Wind (winter and summer), Pinlock® 120 XLT Max Vision, action cam support for both naked and enduro versions, naked taps, MX covers

For more information about AIROH: https://www.airoh.com/