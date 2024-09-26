Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Josh Herrin Has A Big Points Lead As He Tries To Win AMA Superbike Title #2 At NJMP, September 27-29

If all goes according to plan for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team in the MotoAmerica series finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park, September 27-29, Josh Herrin will win his second AMA Superbike Championship – 11 years after winning his first – and Ducati will win its third AMA Superbike title as a manufacturer – 30 years after its last.

And all that will add up to an historic and memorable season for those wearing red.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, there are still two races remaining in the Steel Commander Superbike Championship chase and it’s not over until it is.

Herrin heads to the Garden State with a whopping 46-point lead in the Steel Commander Superbike Championship. If he finishes race one at NJMP with a lead of 25 points or more, the title will be his. If that doesn’t happen in race one, he has it to do all over again in race two. Unless he somehow trips over himself, the title will be Herrin’s and he will join MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey, four-time World Champion Eddie Lawson and the late Wes Cooley as two-time winners of the title. Twenty-two different riders have won AMA Superbike Championships in the 48 years of the series.

One thing that’s certain, Herrin won’t be tiptoeing around in eighth or ninth place to win this championship. He’ll fight at the front, much like he did two weeks earlier at Circuit of The Americas, and that’s going to make it entertaining for those of us who get to sit back and watch.

Herrin got to the comfortable position he’s in by winning five races and finishing on the podium in seven races that he didn’t win. He was off the podium a total of six times in 18 races. He also took full advantage of the races his title rival Cameron Beaubier was forced to miss due to injury, winning race two at Road Atlanta and finishing second twice at Brainerd International Raceway in Beaubier’s absence. He also didn’t allow himself to give up early in the season when he had just one podium finish in the first three rounds (six races) with Beaubier winning three of those. Herrin plugged away and it all came together with four wins in the final eight races with the other four resulting in podium finishes.

The bottom line: Herrin had a really good season and even his rivals will tell you that he deserves the championship.

Beaubier, meanwhile, can only think back with a big “what-if.” Lots of the top men crashed out of Superbike race one at Road America in the pouring rain, but only Beaubier suffered injury. His broken heel required surgery with a screw going up through the bottom of his foot to hold things in place. He missed three races, came back a bit too early at Ridge Motorsports Park, but then finished with a flurry of three wins, three seconds and a third on his Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW M 1000 RR. But it likely won’t be enough.

If it’s any consolation (and it’s not), Beaubier is on tap to finish second in the championship as he leads Wrench Motorcycles’ Bobby Fong by 41 points heading to NJMP.

Fong’s early and mid-season were strong, highlighted by his two victories at Brainerd International Raceway, but things have gone sour of late, and Fong hasn’t been on the podium since race two at Ridge Motorsports Park at the end of June. Case in point: Fong scored 21 points in the three races at COTA while Beaubier earned 70 points to take over the runner-up spot in the points chase.

Fong will need two strong races at NJMP to hold off EasyHealthPlans.com/TopPro Racing’s Sean Dylan Kelly for third in the championship with Kelly coming off his career-best weekend of racing with his first-ever MotoAmerica Superbike win coming in race two at COTA. The Floridian is only five points behind Fong.

Surprisingly, you have to go back to fifth and sixth before you find any Attack Performance/Progressive/Yamaha Racing YZF-R1s with Cameron Petersen and Jake Gagne in those spots heading into the finale. Even though there has been a myriad of struggles of late, this is still Petersen’s best season of Superbike racing as he does have a career high of three wins on the year.

Three-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Jake Gagne has had a season of disappointments with arm-pump issues basically ruining his year. He somehow soldiered on through most of the season before finally calling it quits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course round. At COTA, Xavi Forés filled in for Gagne, and the Spaniard will do the same at NJMP.

Gagne is in a tie for sixth with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Loris Baz so the Frenchman will surely move up with a chance to also catch Petersen. Baz has two podiums on the season and is still chasing a first-career MotoAmerica Superbike victory.

Beaubier’s teammate JD Beach will likely finish where he is now – eighth in the championship – in his first season back in MotoAmerica and his first season on the team and its BMW M1000 RR. Beach is coming off a strong weekend at COTA with two fourth-place finishes and a fifth.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Brandon Paasch will also likely wrap up his season in ninth in the championship, 29 points ahead of what promises to be a real battle in the season finale for 10th and the MotoAmerica Superbike Cup title which pays the winner $25,000.

Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates and Team Brazil’s Danilo Lewis are just four points apart in the fight for 10th in the Superbike standings, but Lewis holds a 10-point lead over Yates in the battle for the money and the Superbike Cup title. Yates has put on a charge with five Superbike Cup wins in a row heading into NJMP.

Pre-NJMP Notes…

The man who owns the most AMA Superbike titles is Mat Mladin with seven and the Australian will be on hand at New Jersey Motorsports Park as MotoAmerica’s Grand Marshal. Coincidentally, Mladin had his last race 15 years ago… at NJMP.

The active MotoAmerica rider with the most AMA Superbike titles is Cameron Beaubier with five championships. With his two wins at COTA two weeks ago, Beaubier now has 65 career AMA Superbike wins, which puts him second and 17 victories behind Mladin’s leading 82 wins.

Jake Gagne was already crowned as the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion when the series rolled into NJMP for the finale a season ago. Gagne went out and won the first race on Saturday in the rain for his 40thcareer AMA Superbike victory. and rode to a cautious fourth in the wet race two. Gagne beat JD Beach and Corey Alexander in race one with Beach winning race two over PJ Jacobsen and Alexander.

PJ Jacobsen earned pole position for the two Steel Commander Superbike races last year with his lap of 1:20.647. Jake Gagne and Mathew Scholtz rounded out the front row. The lap record is a 1:19.806, which is held by Cameron Beaubier and dates back to 2020.

With NJMP getting a complete repave in the off-season, lap records will likely be scorched this coming weekend.

With his win at COTA, Sean Dylan Kelly became the third rider in the MotoAmerica era to win a Superbike race in his rookie season, joining Toni Elias (2016) and Danilo Petrucci (2022). Five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier also won in his rookie season of AMA Superbike racing in 2014, but that was pre-MotoAmerica.

