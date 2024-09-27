Exclusive? Rare WW2 Paratroop mini bike for sale with Iconic – Excelsior Welbike -£5,000 – £10,000 At The Nec Classic Motor Show Sale On 10th November

1942 Excelsior Welbike Mk2 98cc. Estimate: £5,000 – £10,000

This tough little two-stroke Welbike made by Excelsior motorcycles, for the SOE (Special Operations Executive), as a one-time use ,disposable machine, helped to carry British Paratroopers into battle at Arnhem among other WWII engagements.

Now you can buy this remarkable survivor brought back from WWII by a Lieutenant Colonel of the British Tank Regiment. This particular bike is believed to have not actually see active service hence its excellent state of repair.

Video: https://youtu.be/Z5294ttGwz4

The Welbike was a British single-seat folding motorcycle produced during World War II at the direction of Station 9 — the “Inter Services Research Bureau” — based at Welwyn, UK, for use by forces of the Special Operations Executive (SOE). Between 1942 and 1943, 3,641 units (plus a prototype and some pilot models) were built.

Designed as a lightweight mode of transport it has the distinction of being the smallest motorcycle ever used by the British Armed Forces and was designed for single use. It was capable of folding up into a capsule and being dropped by parachute along with troops. In reality few of the c3,600 bikes produced actually saw service. Some were issued to the British 1st and 6th Airborne Divisions; some were used at Arnhem during Operation Market Garden and some were used on D-Day.

Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles at Iconic Auctioneers, says “This bike is particularly rare as it is completely unrestored and just as it was 70 years ago, when prepared for action in the European theatre of war. The bikes proved to be of limited use, if they landed safely by a road or track alongside the troops who jumped with them, then they could be quite useful, but more often than not they were dropped off road in farmland where they were not very effective.”

Built by Excelsior at their Tyburn factory and fitted with the 2-stroke Villiers Junior 98cc engine. This Mk2 example is presented in very much unrestored condition and appears to be still finished in its original paint. Part of an MOD consignment with contract number 294/23/S and built during November 1942. It was owned at the end of WW2 by a Lieutenant Colonel of the British Tank Regiment and has been family owned since his passing. It is mostly complete and comes with some spares, including its rear mudguard, and some original and reproduction manuals. Please note this bike is not UK-registered.

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of WWII history in original condition and will come to auction at The Iconic Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on Sunday 10th November. Entries for this sale are still open and close on 9th October. More details of this motorcycle and the others in the sale can be viewed at www.iconicauctioneers.com or by contacting the Iconic Auctioneers team on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com.

For more information please contact

Mark Bryan

Motorcycle Manager

mark@iconicauctioneers.com

Tel +44 (0) 7958 107974