Ogura tops timesheets full of key contenders on Friday

World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) hit the ground running in Indonesia to lead the pack heading into Saturday’s action thanks to a new lap record around the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

The Japanese rider’s 1:33.690 saw him beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.057s, as Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) completed the top three, 0.163s away from the summit.

– Fermin Aldeuger (Beta Tools SpeedUp) showed some strong pace to claim P4 on Day 1 and sit under two tenths shy of his fellow Boscoscuro rider Ogura.

– 2022 Indonesian GP race winner, Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), enjoyed a solid start to his Friday with a P5 finish in Practice 1.

– Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and the impressive Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) set the exact same lap time to finish P6 and P7 respectively, while title-chasing Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) and Emilia-Romagna GP winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) have work to do on Saturday morning from P21 and P23.

Who will sail into the top 14 by the end of Practice 2? Find out at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 in Mandalika.

