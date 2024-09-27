Friday, September 27, 2024
An early crash can’t halt the Veneman momentum

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport 300
1 min.read

An Early Crash Can’t Halt The Veneman MomentumSuperpole Highlights
Having crashed on his first lap of the 25 minute Superpole session Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) bounced back to claim his third pole position of the season. The Dutchman’s bike suffered extensive damage to his bike but resumed the fray after over ten minutes in the pits. Veneman set the fastest time, 2’06.300 on his penultimate lap.

Championship leader Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) qualified in second position. The Indonesian rider was less than two tenths of a second slower than Veneman.

Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacting) claimed his second front row start of the season but was over six tenths of a second slower than Veneman. The second row of the grid will be led by Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) who had his best Superpole performance since returning from injury to qualify in front of the KOVE Racing Team duo Julio Garcia Gonzalez and Marc Garcia.

P1 | Loris Veneman | MTM Kawasaki
“This was the weirdest session I’ve ever had! I crashed on the out lap and the bike was pretty much destroyed. I picked it up and rode back to the pit lane but the team did an amazing job to repair the bike so quickly. I was able to get back out and still had time for two flying laps. The first lap was fast so I thought, ‘Okay, it’s going pretty well.’ Then the second lap was good enough for pole position. I’m really happy with this result. I want to be World Champion so I have to try to gain some points back on Aldi and I’ll do my best this weekend.”
An Early Crash Can’t Halt The Veneman Momentum
WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole Results
1. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 2’06.300s
2. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.184s
3. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) +0.606s
4. Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) +0.618s
5. Julio García (KOVE Racing Team) +0.997s
6. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +1.052s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

