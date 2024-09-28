Martin reigns, Marquez crashes twice in dramatic qualifying at Mandalika

< strong>The Championship leader heads Bezzecchi and Acosta as qualifying in Lombok sets the stage for two stunning showdowns.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) starts from a stunning new lap record pole at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with the Championship leader able to navigate a dramatic session to his advantage and end the session with more than half a second of it at the top. Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) quite literally picked himself up from his own drama for a last-gasp second on the grid, with the front row completed by rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini were relegated to the second row in P4 and P5, the latter after a crash, but for Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) it’s an bigger comeback required if he’s to take some glory once the lights go out: two crashes in Q2 leave the eight-time World Champion with no time set and P12 on the grid…

Q1

There was plenty of drama in Q1 alone. A crash for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) early on interrupted his mission to move through, and then one for Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) late on saw him lose a chance to improve. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had an issue that saw him forced back into the box without time to head back out as well, and by the end of play it was Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) reigning the timesheets from Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) as both moved through.

Q2

The drama hit almost immediately for Marc Marquez, who was headed out on his first run behind Martin but didn’t finish the first lap. As they were pushing on, the #93 crashed out at Turn 15, rider ok but running back to the box to get on his second bike. Martin’s lap put him top, meanwhile, before he bettered it again to slam in that stunning lap record.

Then came more drama. Bastianini slid out, low speed and leg in the air trying to save it at Turn 16, although at least able to dive straight back into pitlane, no harm done. With six minutes to go as the second runs began in earnest, it left Martin leading Zarco and Bezzecchi at the top, with the Championship leader enjoying a gap of eight tenths and no lap set from many key rivals.

Then, more drama hit with a few minutes left on the clock, and again for Marc Marquez. This time, the #93 slid out from behind Bagnaia at Turn 10, rider ok once again but once again forced to abandon the bike there. That was it, with no lap set putting him P12 on the grid – and bringing the yellow flags out again.

Meanwhile, Acosta had slotted into second just ahead of Bagnaia and Bastianini, but the gap to Martin remained half a second. Then, Bezzecchi crashed right at the end of the lap, putting more yellow flags out. Still, he was able to get back on and that would prove crucial.

Martin rolled out of another lap, Bastianini too, and in the end it all went down to Bezzecchi’s final push to decide the front row. He wasn’t quite on to challenge for pole but with the gap between first and second a sizable target, there was plenty still on offer. He crossed the line to make good on that and take P2 on the grid, with Acosta demoted to third but nevertheless pipping both Bagnaia and Bastianini.

THE GRID

Behind Martin, Bezzecchi and Acosta, Bagnaia and Bastianini launch from P4 and P5, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) completing the front row as his mighty run of form continues.

Zarco’s performance is also mighty as he heads Row 3, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) alongside. Franco Morbidelli (Prima Prama Racing) had a tougher session at the office to qualify P9, despite topping FP2. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Raul Fernandez slot in next, with the #93 bringing up the Q2 runners in P12, where he’ll have to start on Saturday and Sunday.

After that dramatic qualifying, what lies in store once the lights go out? Indonesia served up an emotional rollercoaster in 2023, and the stage is set for another this season. We’ll have the first chapter revealed later today, with the Tissot Sprint underway at 15:00 local time!

SATURDAY

TISSOT SPRINT: 15:00 (UTC +8)

SUNDAY

GRAND PRIX: 15:00 (UTC +8)

