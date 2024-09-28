Saturday, September 28, 2024
Ortola on top as rivals look to halt Alonso’s charge towards match point

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Ortola On Top As Rivals Look To Halt Alonso's Charge Towards Match PointIvan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) set a new lap record to take pole In Indonesia, although the #48 also has a double Long Lap to content with on race day.

He’s set to head Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) after the Dutchman pulled off an incredible front-end save on his final flying lap, with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) alongside as the Japanese rider claimed third despite a crash in the closing minutes.

– Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) improved throughout Q2 and starts P4 just ahead of Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). He has Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) alongside as the Italian continued to look impressive in Indonesia

– Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP’s Tatsuki Suzuki will head the third row of the grid, ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), who, after an eventful Q2 of saves, starts from ninth.

– Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads off from 10th, but the #99 needs to serve a Long Lap. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), meanwhile, starts P14 as key rivals look to halt Alonso’s Championship charge

Tune in to see if the Colombian can equal some records on race day, with lights out at 12:00 (UTC+8).Ortola On Top As Rivals Look To Halt Alonso's Charge Towards Match Point

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

