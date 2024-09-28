Saturday, September 28, 2024
Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying

The day started with a two-part qualifying session to determine the grid for Race 1.

Q1 Results

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  1. Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki) – 1:28.773
  2. Max Cook (Kawasaki) – 1:28.847
  3. Lewis Rollo (Aprilia) – 1:29.171

The top two from Q1 progressed to Q2, joining the pre-qualified riders.

Q2 Results (Speedy Fast 15)

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  1. Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) – 1:27.428
  2. Danny Kent (Yamaha) – 1:27.548 (+0.120s)
  3. Josh Brookes (BMW) – 1:27.760 (+0.332s)
  4. Charlie Nesbitt (Honda) – 1:27.829 (+0.401s)
  5. Tommy Bridewell (Honda) – 1:27.882 (+0.454s)

Notable performances:

  • Kyle Ryde secured pole position with a dominant lap
  • Championship leader Tommy Bridewell qualified 5th
  • Glenn Irwin, third in the championship, qualified 6th

Race 1

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

The first race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.

Race 1 Results

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing)

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  1. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +2.071s
  2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +8.689s
  3. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +8.972s
  4. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +9.710s

Key Points:

  • Kyle Ryde led from start to finish, withstanding pressure from Bridewell
  • Danny Kent made a costly mistake early on, dropping to 12th before recovering to 5th
  • Glenn Irwin made a strong comeback to secure the final podium position
  • Tommy Bridewell set the fastest lap of the race (1:27.741)
  • Billy McConnell was disqualified post-race due to a technical infringement

Championship Standings After Race 1

  1. Tommy Bridewell – 356 points
  2. Kyle Ryde – 353 points (-3)
  3. Glenn Irwin – 309 points (-47)
  4. Christian Iddon – 251 points (-105)
  5. Danny Kent – 250 points (-106)

Analysis

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  • Kyle Ryde’s victory has significantly closed the gap in the championship, now just 3 points behind Bridewell
  • The pole position and race win demonstrate Ryde’s strong form at Donington Park
  • Despite starting 5th, Bridewell’s second-place finish and fastest lap show his continued competitiveness
  • Glenn Irwin’s podium keeps him in contention, but the gap to the top two is substantial
  • Danny Kent’s recovery drive highlights the importance of consistency in the championship battle
  • The close racing throughout the field promises exciting battles for Sunday’s races

The results from today have set up a thrilling conclusion to the weekend, with the championship battle intensifying between Ryde and Bridewell. Sunday’s races will be crucial in determining who leaves Donington Park with the championship lead.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

