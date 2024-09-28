Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying
The day started with a two-part qualifying session to determine the grid for Race 1.
Q1 Results
- Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki) – 1:28.773
- Max Cook (Kawasaki) – 1:28.847
- Lewis Rollo (Aprilia) – 1:29.171
The top two from Q1 progressed to Q2, joining the pre-qualified riders.
Q2 Results (Speedy Fast 15)
- Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) – 1:27.428
- Danny Kent (Yamaha) – 1:27.548 (+0.120s)
- Josh Brookes (BMW) – 1:27.760 (+0.332s)
- Charlie Nesbitt (Honda) – 1:27.829 (+0.401s)
- Tommy Bridewell (Honda) – 1:27.882 (+0.454s)
Notable performances:
- Kyle Ryde secured pole position with a dominant lap
- Championship leader Tommy Bridewell qualified 5th
- Glenn Irwin, third in the championship, qualified 6th
Race 1
The first race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.
Race 1 Results
- Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing)
- Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +2.071s
- Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +8.689s
- Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +8.972s
- Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +9.710s
Key Points:
- Kyle Ryde led from start to finish, withstanding pressure from Bridewell
- Danny Kent made a costly mistake early on, dropping to 12th before recovering to 5th
- Glenn Irwin made a strong comeback to secure the final podium position
- Tommy Bridewell set the fastest lap of the race (1:27.741)
- Billy McConnell was disqualified post-race due to a technical infringement
Championship Standings After Race 1
- Tommy Bridewell – 356 points
- Kyle Ryde – 353 points (-3)
- Glenn Irwin – 309 points (-47)
- Christian Iddon – 251 points (-105)
- Danny Kent – 250 points (-106)
Analysis
- Kyle Ryde’s victory has significantly closed the gap in the championship, now just 3 points behind Bridewell
- The pole position and race win demonstrate Ryde’s strong form at Donington Park
- Despite starting 5th, Bridewell’s second-place finish and fastest lap show his continued competitiveness
- Glenn Irwin’s podium keeps him in contention, but the gap to the top two is substantial
- Danny Kent’s recovery drive highlights the importance of consistency in the championship battle
- The close racing throughout the field promises exciting battles for Sunday’s races
The results from today have set up a thrilling conclusion to the weekend, with the championship battle intensifying between Ryde and Bridewell. Sunday’s races will be crucial in determining who leaves Donington Park with the championship lead.