MotoAmerica And Daytona International Speedway Ink Three-Year Deal For Daytona 200

Multi-Year Deal Is Good News For Fans With The 83rd Daytona 200 Set For March 6-8, 2025.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, and Daytona International Speedway are pleased to announce that the two entities have reached a three-year agreement that will see MotoAmerica continue to promote the historic Daytona 200 through to the 2028 edition.

The 83rd running of the “Great America Motorcycle Race” will be held March 6-8, 2025, with Josh Herrin attempting to win his fourth Daytona 200 after winning his third in 2024, which tied him with legends Dick Klamfoth, Brad Andres, Roger Reiman, Kenny Roberts and Mat Mladin.

MotoAmerica has successfully promoted the Daytona 200 since 2022.

“MotoAmerica is excited to extend our agreement with Daytona International Speedway, continuing our role in overseeing and operating the Daytona 200 for an additional three years,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our partnership with the Speedway has grown stronger with each event, and we’ve seen tremendous success and momentum year after year. From day one, our focus has been to continue to grow the Daytona 200’s prestige, and it’s truly an honor to be part of its iconic history. Interest in the race continues to rise globally, with more riders, teams, and manufacturers eager to take on this one-of-a-kind challenge. We look forward to seeing everyone at Daytona in March.”

“The collaboration between MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway has elevated the Daytona 200 over the past three years, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce a three-year extension to the partnership,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “The Daytona 200 is one of the marquee events on our calendar and riders, fans, and partners from around the world travel to the World Center of Racing for the opportunity to be a part of an historic racing event. We’re proud to be such an instrumental part of the MotoAmerica schedule.”

The history of the Daytona 200 is unmatched in American road racing. It all began in 1937 with the 200 being held on a 3.2-mile beach course on the sand of Daytona Beach. In 1961, the raced moved to the high banks of the newly constructed Daytona International Speedway. The track, with its 31-degree banking, is unlike any other racecourse that MotoAmerica competes on, and the Daytona 200 is the only race in the series that features pit stops for fuel and tires.

The event has been won by many of the greats, including 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini, three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts, MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey, 2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden, and “Mr. Daytona” Scott Russell, the only rider to win five Daytona 200s.

