Sunday, September 29, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

MotoAmerica And Daytona International Speedway Ink Three-Year Deal For Daytona 200

Latest NewsMoto-AmericaRacing
2 min.read
Motoamerica And Daytona International Speedway Ink Three-year Deal For Daytona 200Multi-Year Deal Is Good News For Fans With The 83rd Daytona 200 Set For March 6-8, 2025.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, and Daytona International Speedway are pleased to announce that the two entities have reached a three-year agreement that will see MotoAmerica continue to promote the historic Daytona 200 through to the 2028 edition.

The 83rd running of the “Great America Motorcycle Race” will be held March 6-8, 2025, with Josh Herrin attempting to win his fourth Daytona 200 after winning his third in 2024, which tied him with legends Dick Klamfoth, Brad Andres, Roger Reiman, Kenny Roberts and Mat Mladin.

MotoAmerica has successfully promoted the Daytona 200 since 2022.

“MotoAmerica is excited to extend our agreement with Daytona International Speedway, continuing our role in overseeing and operating the Daytona 200 for an additional three years,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our partnership with the Speedway has grown stronger with each event, and we’ve seen tremendous success and momentum year after year. From day one, our focus has been to continue to grow the Daytona 200’s prestige, and it’s truly an honor to be part of its iconic history. Interest in the race continues to rise globally, with more riders, teams, and manufacturers eager to take on this one-of-a-kind challenge. We look forward to seeing everyone at Daytona in March.”

“The collaboration between MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway has elevated the Daytona 200 over the past three years, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce a three-year extension to the partnership,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “The Daytona 200 is one of the marquee events on our calendar and riders, fans, and partners from around the world travel to the World Center of Racing for the opportunity to be a part of an historic racing event. We’re proud to be such an instrumental part of the MotoAmerica schedule.”

The history of the Daytona 200 is unmatched in American road racing. It all began in 1937 with the 200 being held on a 3.2-mile beach course on the sand of Daytona Beach. In 1961, the raced moved to the high banks of the newly constructed Daytona International Speedway. The track, with its 31-degree banking, is unlike any other racecourse that MotoAmerica competes on, and the Daytona 200 is the only race in the series that features pit stops for fuel and tires.

The event has been won by many of the greats, including 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini, three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts, MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey, 2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden, and “Mr. Daytona” Scott Russell, the only rider to win five Daytona 200s.
For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2
Next article
R3 World Cup Will Go Down to the Wire on Sunday in Aragon

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

British Superbikes Support Series 0
QualifyingThe day started with a qualifying session to determine...

Herrin Takes 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Title In Style

Latest News 0
Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin won the second...

Davis Nabs First Supersport Win, Scholtz Takes Championship

Latest News 0
King Of The Baggers Title Chase Headed To Final...

Most Popular

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

British Superbikes Support Series 0
QualifyingThe day started with a qualifying session to determine...

Herrin Takes 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Title In Style

Latest News 0
Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin won the second...

Davis Nabs First Supersport Win, Scholtz Takes Championship

Latest News 0
King Of The Baggers Title Chase Headed To Final...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at...

Matt Anthony - 0