Sunday, September 29, 2024
Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 at Donington...

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying

The day started with a qualifying session to determine the grid for Race 1.

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying Results

  1. Luke Mossey (Honda – Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – 1:28.649
  2. Davey Todd (BMW – Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:28.663 (+0.014s)
  3. Joe Talbot (Honda – SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – 1:29.103 (+0.454s)
  4. Scott Swann (Honda – Swann Racing) – 1:29.159 (+0.510s)
  5. David Allingham (BMW – SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing) – 1:29.246 (+0.597s)

Notable performances:

  • The top two qualifiers were separated by just 0.014 seconds

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  • Championship contenders Todd and Talbot qualified 2nd and 3rd respectively
  • The top 15 riders were within 2.2 seconds of the pole time

Race 1

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

The first race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Race 1 Results

  1. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles)
  2. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) +2.827s
  3. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) +3.067s
  4. David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) +3.344s
  5. Scott Swann (Swann Racing) +3.492s

Key Points:

  • Luke Mossey converted his pole position into a dominant race win
  • Davey Todd initially led but was overtaken by Mossey on the second lap
  • Joe Talbot finished third, maintaining his championship challenge
  • The top five finishers were covered by just 3.5 seconds
  • Luke Mossey set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:29.046

Analysis

  • Luke Mossey’s performance was impressive, securing pole position and converting it into a race win

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  • Davey Todd’s second-place finish has extended his championship lead over Joe Talbot to seven points
  • The close qualifying times translated into a competitive race, with the top five finishing within 3.5 seconds of each other
  • David Allingham and Scott Swann showed strong pace, finishing 4th and 5th respectively
  • The battle between Todd and Talbot for the championship remains tight, with Todd slightly extending his advantage

Championship Implications

  • Davey Todd now leads the championship by seven points over Joe Talbot
  • Luke Mossey’s win has boosted his position in the standings
  • The consistent performances of riders like David Allingham and Scott Swann keep them in contention for top championship positions

The results from today have set up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s race, with Mossey looking to repeat his victory and Todd aiming to further extend his championship lead over Talbot.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Herrin Takes 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Title In Style

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Herrin Takes 2024 Motoamerica Superbike Title In Style

Herrin Takes 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Title In Style

Frank Duggan - 0