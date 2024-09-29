Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying

The day started with a qualifying session to determine the grid for Race 1.

Qualifying Results

Luke Mossey (Honda – Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – 1:28.649 Davey Todd (BMW – Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:28.663 (+0.014s) Joe Talbot (Honda – SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – 1:29.103 (+0.454s) Scott Swann (Honda – Swann Racing) – 1:29.159 (+0.510s) David Allingham (BMW – SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing) – 1:29.246 (+0.597s)

Notable performances:

The top two qualifiers were separated by just 0.014 seconds

Championship contenders Todd and Talbot qualified 2nd and 3rd respectively

The top 15 riders were within 2.2 seconds of the pole time

Race 1

The first race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.

Race 1 Results

Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) +2.827s Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) +3.067s David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) +3.344s Scott Swann (Swann Racing) +3.492s

Key Points:

Luke Mossey converted his pole position into a dominant race win

Davey Todd initially led but was overtaken by Mossey on the second lap

Joe Talbot finished third, maintaining his championship challenge

The top five finishers were covered by just 3.5 seconds

Luke Mossey set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:29.046

Analysis

Luke Mossey’s performance was impressive, securing pole position and converting it into a race win

Davey Todd’s second-place finish has extended his championship lead over Joe Talbot to seven points

The close qualifying times translated into a competitive race, with the top five finishing within 3.5 seconds of each other

David Allingham and Scott Swann showed strong pace, finishing 4th and 5th respectively

The battle between Todd and Talbot for the championship remains tight, with Todd slightly extending his advantage

Championship Implications

Davey Todd now leads the championship by seven points over Joe Talbot

Luke Mossey’s win has boosted his position in the standings

The consistent performances of riders like David Allingham and Scott Swann keep them in contention for top championship positions

The results from today have set up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s race, with Mossey looking to repeat his victory and Todd aiming to further extend his championship lead over Talbot.