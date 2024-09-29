Alonso victorious again as Fernandez and Muñoz complete podium

Another race, another win for the spectacular David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team).

A ninth Sunday success story comes the way of the Colombian as he times his attack to perfection in Indonesia to take another giant leap towards the Moto3™ World Championship title, as we enjoy witnessing Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) claim a debut Grand Prix podium ahead of third place David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports).

From the outside of the front row, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) earned the holeshot to shuffle Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) down to P2, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) an early third. The Dutch rider soon led on the exit of Turn 10 after Fernandez went for the lead up the inside, as Ortola then took the first of his two Long Lap penalties on Lap 2 to see the polesitter drop outside the top 10.

A front-running group of 10 formed as Ortola dived into the Long Lap penalty loop for a second time, with the Spaniard now P17. The gap to the leader? Just over five seconds with 15 laps to go.

On Lap 8 of 20, Veijer was still holding the P1 baton from Fernandez, with Alonso, Furusato and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) inside the constantly changing top five. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was fighting through the pain to be in amongst the top 10, and also jostling for positions in the lead group were Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Muñoz, his BOE Motorsports teammate Joel Kelso and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).

Meanwhile, Ortola’s attempted charge up to the leaders took a heavy dent. The title hopeful was handed another Long Lap penalty, this time for a shortcut at Turn 9, and now the gap was up to eight seconds.

More drama then unfolded – this time at the front. Veijer, the race leader, crashed out of contention at the fast Turn 8. The #95’s front end washed out from underneath him and Veijer, having looked mighty all weekend, was out of the race. Now, Fernandez was at the group’s summit, with Holgado picking his way through the pack to P2 with seven laps to go.

With five to go, Fernandez led from Muñoz and Holgado, with Furusato and Lunetta inside the top five. Alonso was beginning to get busy though. The Colombian went from P6 to P4 in half a lap as we strapped ourselves in for the final four laps.

Holgado led for the first time on Lap 17 of 20 as Fernandez went from P1 to P4 in a flash. Alonso then in P1 as Piqueras began knocking on the podium door, as Furusato then crashed out at Turn 1 with three laps left – rider OK.

Two to go! It was Fernandez leading from Muñoz and Alonso, with the top trio having a small gap back to Lunetta and the rest in P4. Last lap time. Alonso grabbed P2 from Muñoz at Turn 1 and then the #80 set his sights on Fernandez. Turn 10 saw Alonso grab the lead, Muñoz followed him through, but Fernandez bit back to retake P2. Could anyone stop Alonso as the final sector approached? The answer was no. Alonso defended well to beat Fernandez and Muñoz to the chequered flag and after crashing at the start of the weekend, Alonso lands in Japan with the Championship firmly in his sights.

Piqueras fought off fellow rookie Lunetta at the final corner to finish P4, with Lunetta settling for a P5 in Indonesia. Holgado’s P6 keeps him second in the overall standings, but it’s more crucial ground lost in the title race for the Spaniard. Suzuki’s P7 was the Japanese rider’s seventh top 10 of the year, with Kelso picking up P8 just 1.8s away from the win.

After three Long Laps, Ortola takes a P9 away from Mandalika on a Sunday that could have offered so much more, as Nicola Carraro (LEVELUP – MTA) scored his first top 10 since the Spanish GP. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team), Scott Ogden (Fleetsafe Honda – MLav Racing), Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) and Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) rounded out the points, the latter another rider to take three Long Laps on Sunday.

He does it again. Alonso continues his charge towards the 2024 title and in Japan, there’s a very good chance we see the Colombian star crowned in seven days.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com