Sunday, September 29, 2024
Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 3

Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 3

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 3

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

Race 2

The second race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

Race 2 Results

  1. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati)
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.241s
  3. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.431s
  4. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.741s
  5. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +1.742s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

Key Points:

  • Glenn Irwin secured a crucial victory to keep his title hopes alive
  • The race featured a four-way battle between Irwin, Bridewell, Ryde, and Kent
  • Bridewell initially led but Irwin fought back to take the win
  • Bridewell saved a big moment on the penultimate lap but recovered to finish second
  • Glenn Irwin set a new lap record with a time of 1:27.345

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

Race 3

The final race of the weekend was dramatic and ended prematurely due to a red flag.

Race 3 Results

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing)
  2. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.384s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

  1. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +1.727s
  2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +3.042s
  3. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +4.521s

Key Points:

  • Kyle Ryde took the win in a race that was red-flagged and ended early
  • The race was stopped due to an incident involving Billy McConnell, Christian Iddon, and Jason O’Halloran
  • OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing secured a 1-3 finish with Ryde and Vickers
  • Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell, key championship contenders, finished 4th and 5th respectively
  • The race was shortened to 18 laps due to the red flag

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

Analysis

  • Glenn Irwin’s victory in Race 2 has kept the championship battle wide open
  • Kyle Ryde’s win in Race 3 has likely boosted his position in the standings
  • The consistent performances of Danny Kent (4th and 2nd) show he’s a strong contender
  • The incident in Race 3 involving McConnell, Iddon, and O’Halloran may have championship implications
  • The varying results between Race 2 and Race 3 demonstrate the competitive and unpredictable nature of the series

Championship Implications

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 3

  • The title fight remains close between Bridewell, Ryde, and Irwin
  • Kyle Ryde’s strong performances (3rd and 1st) have likely improved his championship position
  • Glenn Irwin’s win in Race 2 was crucial for keeping his title hopes alive
  • Tommy Bridewell’s consistent podium in Race 2 and top-5 finish in Race 3 help maintain his championship challenge
  • The full impact on the championship standings will depend on the points allocation, especially considering the shortened Race 3

The results from today have set up an exciting conclusion to the championship, with multiple riders still in contention for the title. The next round will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Bautista back on top at Aragon

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

