Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 3

Race 2

The second race of the weekend provided intense action and significant implications for the championship.

Race 2 Results

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.241s Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.431s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.741s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +1.742s

Key Points:

Glenn Irwin secured a crucial victory to keep his title hopes alive

The race featured a four-way battle between Irwin, Bridewell, Ryde, and Kent

Bridewell initially led but Irwin fought back to take the win

Bridewell saved a big moment on the penultimate lap but recovered to finish second

Glenn Irwin set a new lap record with a time of 1:27.345

Race 3

The final race of the weekend was dramatic and ended prematurely due to a red flag.

Race 3 Results

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.384s

Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +1.727s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +3.042s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +4.521s

Key Points:

Kyle Ryde took the win in a race that was red-flagged and ended early

The race was stopped due to an incident involving Billy McConnell, Christian Iddon, and Jason O’Halloran

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing secured a 1-3 finish with Ryde and Vickers

Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell, key championship contenders, finished 4th and 5th respectively

The race was shortened to 18 laps due to the red flag

Analysis

Glenn Irwin’s victory in Race 2 has kept the championship battle wide open

Kyle Ryde’s win in Race 3 has likely boosted his position in the standings

The consistent performances of Danny Kent (4th and 2nd) show he’s a strong contender

The incident in Race 3 involving McConnell, Iddon, and O’Halloran may have championship implications

The varying results between Race 2 and Race 3 demonstrate the competitive and unpredictable nature of the series

Championship Implications

The title fight remains close between Bridewell, Ryde, and Irwin

Kyle Ryde’s strong performances (3rd and 1st) have likely improved his championship position

Glenn Irwin’s win in Race 2 was crucial for keeping his title hopes alive

Tommy Bridewell’s consistent podium in Race 2 and top-5 finish in Race 3 help maintain his championship challenge

The full impact on the championship standings will depend on the points allocation, especially considering the shortened Race 3

The results from today have set up an exciting conclusion to the championship, with multiple riders still in contention for the title. The next round will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.