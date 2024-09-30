Monday, September 30, 2024
Isotta Seats from Pyramid

Industry News
Isotta Seats From PyramidHand-crafted, luxury Italian motorcycle seats exclusive to Pyramid

Isotta luxury motorcycle seats are now exclusively available in the UK through Pyramid, offering UK riders a taste of the Italian dolce vita.

Hailing from the legendary ‘motor valley’ – the birthplace of Italy’s most iconic cars and motorcycles – Isotta has been a major player in the Italian motorcycle accessory scene since 1952. Designed and handmade in their factory, with meticulous attention to detail and using the finest materials, Isotta seats offer the ultimate seating experience on the market.

Each one is made from 100% waterproof materials, with high-frequency welded seams to prevent water or dirt infiltration. Advanced foams and ergonomic shaping offer unmatched comfort, while the ThermoPro cover material regulates seat temperature.

Upgrades are available for both rider and passenger seats. There are three height options to choose from – Standard, Low (2 cm lower than standard) and Raised (3 cm higher than standard), all in a range of colours and finishes.

Isotta even produces a special ‘Prostate Channel’ seat for superior comfort on longer rides.

Isotta Seats are currently available for the BMW R1200GS and R1250GS, and Honda’s CRF 1100L Africa Twin. Fitments for the BMW R1300GS, Benelli TRK 502 and 702 and Honda CB500 and NX500 are coming soon.

Prices for the Rider Comfort Seat to fit the BMW R1250GS (pictured) start at £259.99 and  the matching Pillion Comfort Seat sells for £234.99 (inc VAT).

Find them at pyramidmoto.co.uk

Baz Gets His First MotoAmerica Superbike Win At New Jersey Motorsports Park

