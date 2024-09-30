Brown Crowned Champion as R&G British Talent Cup Goes Down to the Wire at Donington

A dramatic finale sees the SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing rider clinch after a weekend of high-stakes racing.

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup grand finale triple-header at Donington Park delivered a thrilling conclusion to the championship. With 75 points up for grabs over three races, the drama was intense as the title fight went down to last race of the season between Lucas Brown (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing), Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing), and Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda). Each race had its share of thrills, spills and standout performances, just as the British Talent Cup has given us all season long.

Race 1: Brown’s Victory Amidst Drama

The first race of the weekend saw early drama when Ryan Frost, a top title contender, crashed out at Craner Curves on the opening lap, dealing a blow to his championship aspirations. This left Lucas Brown, the championship leader, and Filip Surowiak (Honda – Team City Lifting/RS Racing) to fight it out at the front. Surowiak made an aggressive move early on to take the lead, but Brown remained composed, knowing that every point was critical for his title hopes.

Amanuel Brinton and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), who were also fighting to remain in title contention, followed closely, with Brinton showing impressive pace throughout the race. Ultimately, Brown’s consistency paid off, as he secured victory just ahead of Surowiak by 0.527 seconds. Brinton claimed the final podium spot, just 0.680 seconds off the lead, keeping his title hopes alive as they got set to face the decisive Donington double-header on Sunday.

Race 2: Brown’s Championship Under Threat

After the Saturday win, Lucas Brown had the chance to put the championship to bed, and starting from pole, he only needed to finish in the top four to clinch the title. However, his race took a dramatic turn when he crashed out at Coppice Corner early on, opening the door for his rivals.

Harley McCabe (Honda – Fibre Tec Honda) seized the opportunity and delivered a flawless ride to claim his first win of the season. Ryan Frost bounced back from his Race 1 crash to take second place, with Julian Correa rounding out the podium. Amanuel Brinton could only manage fourth, but Lucas Brown’s crash left the championship wide open heading into the final race.

Race 3: Frost Wins, Brown Clinches the Title

The final race of the weekend and the season saw Lucas Brown needing to finish inside the top 14 to secure the championship, but it would be no mean feat starting from 20th on the grid. At the front, Ryan Frost was determined to end the season on a high note, battling with Harley McCabe, Filip Surowiak, and Amanuel Brinton.

A leading group of Frost, Surowiak, Brinton, Correa and McCabe formed, over 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the grid. The lead changed multiple times throughout the race, but it was Frost who emerged victorious, securing his fifth win of the season ahead of Race 2 winner McCabe, just 0.470 seconds behind, with Surowiak completing the podium and a top 5 separated by less than a second.

Meanwhile, Lucas Brown executed a composed ride, carving his way through the field to finish seventh, which was more than enough to crown him the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup champion.

Despite the pressure and drama of the final weekend, Lucas Brown remained focused and consistent throughout the season, taking 12 podiums, including three wins on his way to the title.

Amanuel Brinton finishes second in the championship after a stellar season, taking three victories in his nine podiums.

Ryan Frost ends the year third in the standings, just two points behind Brinton. He has claim to the most wins of the season, having stood on the top step five times.

And thus concludes a thrilling season of the R&G British Talent Cup, with a record 18 races at eight different rounds, with ten different riders on the podium throughout the season. The British Talent Cup will return in 2025 as more young hopefuls begin their path on the Road to MotoGP™.

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.britishtalentcup.com