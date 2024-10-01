Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Suzuki offers 0% finance across multiple models this autumn

Industry NewsManufacturersSuzuki
1 min.read

Suzuki Offers 0% Finance Across Multiple Models This Autumn

Suzuki is offering 0% APR finance across multiple models this autumn, including the new GSX-S1000GX.

Launched earlier this year and packing a technology suite that includes semi-active suspension and lean angle sensitive ABS and traction control, the GX can be ridden for just £119 per month with a £2,986 deposit or trade-in.

Suzuki Offers 0% Finance Across Multiple Models This AutumnSuzuki’s 0% offering also extends to the GSX-S1000GT and the GSX-S1000, plus the Katana, which is powered by the same GSX-R-derived engine. To sweeten the deal further, both the GX and GT also come with free 36-litre panniers, while buyers of the GSX-S1000 can boost the super-naked’s performance and exhaust note with a free Akrapovič exhaust worth over £1100.

2024 saw the Hayabusa celebrate its 25th anniversary and the launch of an anniversary edition model to mark the occasion. Available on 0% finance alongside the standard Hayabusa, the special edition is available for £159 per month with a £3,725 deposit.Suzuki Offers 0% Finance Across Multiple Models This Autumn

From Suzuki’s adventure bike stable the V-Strom 1050DE, with its 21” front wheel, long-travel suspension and off-road-focused electronics package, is also available as part of the offer and can be had for £119 with a deposit of £3,033, plus comes with a pair of free 37-litre aluminium panniers.

The offers run from 1 October to 16 December 2024.

Find out more about Suzuki’s range of offers here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

