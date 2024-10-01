Shark Reveals Its ‘dark Shadow’ Capsule Collection

Today, SHARK has unveiled its exclusive ‘Dark Shadow’ collection, a capsule characterised by its daring and dark design with subtle branding and a blacked-out style.

With a variety of models in the ‘Dark Shadow’ range – from the open-face RS Jet to the full-face Spartan RS, there’s something for every type of rider who may be a fan of the dark side.

Since its launch to critical acclaim in 2023, the full-face Skwal i3 has now been given the ‘Dark Shadow’ makeover. The innovative helmet features all the top-tech – including an integrated active LED system, state-of-the-art ventilation, Pinlock 70 Max Vision anti-fog visor and integrated sun visor – all in an unassuming stealthy designed shell. Available in a choice of grey or black, the Skwal i3 Dark Shadow has an RRP of £309.99.

For those not looking for the integrated LEDs, but wanting a handpicked selection of features available on the i3, the D-Skwal 3 offers the perfect solution. Forged in a LEXAN™ shell with a Pinlock 70 Max Vision visor for clarity, the inside is covered with ALVEOTECH textile offering lasting comfort. With an RRP of £219.99, the D-Skwal 3 Dark Shadow is available in black.

A firm favourite amongst riders looking for riding comfort and premium features, the Spartan RS has an aerodynamic multiaxial composite shell with multi-density EPS. It has an ultra-sturdy visor and locking system worthy of racing, and a luxurious ALVEOTECH lining. From road touring and commuting to the track, the full-face SHARK is versatile with exceptional optical quality and optimised ventilation. Echoing the raw power of muscle cars and bikes, the SPARTAN RS casts its intimidating and unique silhouette onto the asphalt. Available in size XS-XXL – with two shell sizes – the Spartan RS Dark Shadow has an RRP of £339.99.

Rounding off the Dark Shadow collection, the RS Jet has also been transported to the dark side. Its shell is a fusion of multiaxial composite and carbon fibre, boasting a lightweight but resilient outer. Outfitted with streamlined ventilation, a high-resistance visor with Pinlock 120 Max Vision, and SHARK’s ‘Best Fit’ system, it seamlessly blends comfort and safety. Available in a choice of grey and black, the RS Jet Dark Shadow has an RRP of £319.99.

The Dark Shadow range will be available from SHARK UK stockists from xxx with further additions expected to join the ‘dark side’ later this year.

Venture into the Dark with SHARK.

For more information, or to find your local authorised SHARK stockist, visit www.nevis.uk.com