Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Match point Alonso as Moto3 lands in Japan

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Moto3 - Japanese Gp - PreviewDavid Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) is rapidly closing in on some lightweight class records in 2024 and after his ninth win of the year came in Indonesia, there’s something that’s now closer than ever to being his: the Moto3™ World Championship title.

With a 97-point buffer to Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), a 105-point gap to Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), a 107-point lead over Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and five races left to contest, all the #80 needs to leave Motegi with is a 100-point advantage and the crown will be his.

Both Holgado and Ortola beat Alonso around the Mobility Resort Motegi in 2023 when the Spaniards finished P3 and P5 respectively, and the same will be needed again this weekend if they want to keep their loosening grips clinging onto a title chance this season. For Veijer, his crash from the lead in Indonesia cost the Dutchman crucial points, and if the #95 doesn’t gain a chunk of points on Alonso in Japan, he’ll be ruled out of Championship contention too.

A huge few days in Moto3™ await, with the home faithful ready to cheer on a pair of Indonesian GP frontrunners – Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – and the lead Japanese rider in the Championship, Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI). However, they’ll be sharing the spotlight with the four contenders. Will our first Champion of the year be crowned?

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
SHARK reveals its ‘Dark Shadow’ capsule collection
Next article
Home hero Ogura brings commanding lead to familiar turf

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

Latest News 0
The popular 2024 Amped A60 electric off-road model is...

Yamaha Motor to collaborate with car company Caterham

Electric Motorcycles 0
Developing and supplying an e-axle exclusively for prototype vehicles. Yamaha...

Richa Phantom 3 jacket now available in a new colour

Apparel 0
A year on from introducing its third generation of...

Most Popular

Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

Latest News 0
The popular 2024 Amped A60 electric off-road model is...

Yamaha Motor to collaborate with car company Caterham

Electric Motorcycles 0
Developing and supplying an e-axle exclusively for prototype vehicles. Yamaha...

Richa Phantom 3 jacket now available in a new colour

Apparel 0
A year on from introducing its third generation of...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

Frank Duggan - 0