Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

The popular 2024 Amped A60 electric off-road model is back in stock at UK importer Dualways and is available now from it’s nationwide dealer network at an Autumn special promotion price of £2995.00 inc VAT.

The first batch of the new Amped proved to be a sales hit in the emerging electric off-road market, but the main supply has now landed to meet the continuing demand.

The A60 is fitted with a JYX Brushless Permanent Magnet Motor, capable of delivering an impressive 6kw of peak power with 280Nm of torque, and a market-leading, high-spec Samsung 60v 40AH battery pushes performance to the limit, providing high power output and a fast charge time.

The A60 uses a forged alloy frame and is fitted with the well-known and trusted FAST ACE multi-adjustable front and rear suspension, providing 200mm of movement at both ends for smooth handling in the rough.

The Amped A60 is available in black and red colourways at an RRP of £2995.00 inc VAT

Amped A60 Specifications

Peak Power – 6KW

Rated Power – 3KW

Rear wheel Torque – 280 N.m

Controller – Yuanqu FOC sine wave Controller

Battery – 60V 40Ah (Samsung 21700 Core). Removeable.

Battery Weight – 12.7kg

Frame – Forged Alloy

Max speed – 47 mph (weight/terrain/speed de-pendant)

Charge Time – Xietong Charger 4H

Front-wheel – Alloy 7series rim 1.4-19. Yuanxing Tyre 70/100-19

Rear wheel – Alloy 7series rim 1.6-19. Yuanxing Tyre 80/100-19

Front fork – FASTACE Up-side down front fork, full adjustable. Travel 200mm

Rear shock – FASTACE Adjustable shock absorber, travel 75mm. Wheel travel 200mm

Brake disc – Front and Rear hydraulic disc brake. 203mm

Handlebar – Aluminium Fat bar

Speed meter – Digital display P.S.M.

Dimensions – 1900 x 750 x 1100mm

Seat height – 850*5mm (seat height Is adjustable)

Wheelbase – 1285+5mm

Max Load – 90kg

Net Weight – 65kg

Ground clearance – 285mm

For further details, contact UK distributor Dualways.

Dualways

T: 01623 708607

E: sales @dualways.com

W: www.dualways.com