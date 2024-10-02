Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Amped A60 Autumn Promotion

Amped A60 Autumn PromotionThe popular 2024 Amped A60 electric off-road model is back in stock at UK importer Dualways and is available now from it’s nationwide dealer network at an Autumn special promotion price of £2995.00 inc VAT.

The first batch of the new Amped proved to be a sales hit in the emerging electric off-road market, but the main supply has now landed to meet the continuing demand.

The A60 is fitted with a JYX Brushless Permanent Magnet Motor, capable of delivering an impressive 6kw of peak power with 280Nm of torque, and a market-leading, high-spec Samsung 60v 40AH battery pushes performance to the limit, providing high power output and a fast charge time.

The A60 uses a forged alloy frame and is fitted with the well-known and trusted FAST ACE multi-adjustable front and rear suspension, providing 200mm of movement at both ends for smooth handling in the rough.

The Amped A60 is available in black and red colourways at an RRP of £2995.00 inc VAT

Amped A60 Specifications

  • Peak Power – 6KW
  • Rated Power – 3KW
  • Rear wheel Torque – 280 N.m
  • Controller – Yuanqu FOC sine wave Controller
  • Battery – 60V 40Ah (Samsung 21700 Core). Removeable.
  • Battery Weight – 12.7kg
  • Frame – Forged Alloy
  • Max speed – 47 mph (weight/terrain/speed de-pendant)
  • Charge Time – Xietong Charger 4H
  • Front-wheel – Alloy 7series rim 1.4-19. Yuanxing Tyre 70/100-19
  • Rear wheel – Alloy 7series rim 1.6-19. Yuanxing Tyre 80/100-19
  • Front fork – FASTACE Up-side down front fork, full adjustable. Travel 200mm
  • Rear shock – FASTACE Adjustable shock absorber, travel 75mm. Wheel travel 200mm
  • Brake disc – Front and Rear hydraulic disc brake. 203mm
  • Handlebar – Aluminium Fat bar
  • Speed meter – Digital display P.S.M.
  • Dimensions – 1900 x 750 x 1100mm
  • Seat height – 850*5mm (seat height Is adjustable)
  • Wheelbase – 1285+5mm
  • Max Load – 90kg
  • Net Weight – 65kg
  • Ground clearance – 285mm

For further details, contact UK distributor Dualways.

Dualways
T: 01623 708607
E: sales @dualways.com
W: www.dualways.com

