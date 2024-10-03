Kove Moto UK Announce Dealer Network

Following the launch of the brand into the UK market earlier this summer, Kove Moto UK has now announced the full details of its official dealer network, strategically working with experienced partners in key areas of the country.

Initially launching with four dealers, the team at Kove Moto UK have concentrated on working with partners who already boast experience and exceptional customer service, as the brand looks to offer premium levels of service, befitting Kove’s global approach to its product and aftersales offerings.

Lee Westbrook of Kove Moto UK announced details of the network at the brand’s inaugural dealer meeting earlier this month at Market Bosworth Hall commenting, “We are absolutely delighted to confirm the details of the launch of our dealer network. It’s really important for us to agree terms with partners who understand Kove as a brand and what are trying to achieve here in the UK.

“Kove is a very exciting proposition, built on strong motorsport foundations that set it apart from every other brand hailing from its home region. For this reason we need partners who understand this approach and want to deliver premium levels of service to our customers. With the four partners we have agreed terms with, we feel we have not only a good spread geographically, but more importantly a network that will represent Kove in the best way possible. We very much look forward to kicking things off and getting Kove product out there on the road and dirt.”

Kove Moto UK’s initial dealer network comprises of the following, with more announcements to come, including the brand’s Scottish presence:

Kove Midlands – PCRE

A long established dealership with huge racing heritage in Dakar, TT and BSB.

Address : Unit 6 Hollies Ct, Hollies Park Road, Cannock WS11 1DB

Tel: 01543 579923

Kove South – Rugged Roads

The Mecca for adventure bike accessories and aftermarket parts and established Kove retailer.

Address: Durnstown, Sway, Lymington SO41 6AL

Tel: 01590 675657

Kove North – Motorrad Konnection

Established dealer and a destination for all things ADV.

Address: Unit 2a, Norton Grove Industrial Estate, Westfield Way, Norton, Malton YO17 9ND

Tel: 01904 404194

Kove Hub Oxford – Unity Moto

Multi franchised dealer and the Hub for all things Kove.

Address: Banbury Rd, Kidlington OX5 1JH

Tel: 01865 376000

For more information on Kove please visit www.kovemotouk.com