Ortola on song to beat Piqueras and Alonso to Friday P1

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) ended a tricky opening day of action as the quickest rider in Moto3™, with a tenth and a half splitting the leading trio as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and title-hunting David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) enjoy their opening day’s work in Japan having pocketed P2 and P3.

Two home stars were able to bag opening day top five results as Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) head into Saturday’s action in P4 and P5.

The only other two riders who can stop Alonso from winning the title this weekend, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), were P9 and P13 and have work to do to close the gap ahead of qualifying.

A crucial Saturday in the 2024 Moto3™ is coming up! Tune in for P2 at 8:40 (UTC+8) before qualifying starts at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com