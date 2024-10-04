Friday, October 4, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Ortola on song to beat Piqueras and Alonso to Friday P1

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
Less than 1 min.read
Ortola On Song To Beat Piqueras And Alonso To Friday P1Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) ended a tricky opening day of action as the quickest rider in Moto3™, with a tenth and a half splitting the leading trio as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and title-hunting David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) enjoy their opening day’s work in Japan having pocketed P2 and P3.

Two home stars were able to bag opening day top five results as Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) head into Saturday’s action in P4 and P5.

The only other two riders who can stop Alonso from winning the title this weekend, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), were P9 and P13 and have work to do to close the gap ahead of qualifying.

A crucial Saturday in the 2024 Moto3™ is coming up! Tune in for P2 at 8:40 (UTC+8) before qualifying starts at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Fuel prices fall by 6.5p in September saving drivers £3.60 a tank
Next article
Salač sets Motegi lap record for Day 1 honours, Ogura P4 on Friday

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Binder puts KTM on top as Marquez, Martin and more sit close

Latest News 0
The top seven are split by 0.318s in Motegi...

Salač sets Motegi lap record for Day 1 honours, Ogura P4 on Friday

Latest News 0
On a mixed conditions Friday at the Motul Grand...

Fuel prices fall by 6.5p in September saving drivers £3.60 a tank

Industry News 0
The average price of petrol and diesel fell by...

Most Popular

Binder puts KTM on top as Marquez, Martin and more sit close

Latest News 0
The top seven are split by 0.318s in Motegi...

Salač sets Motegi lap record for Day 1 honours, Ogura P4 on Friday

Latest News 0
On a mixed conditions Friday at the Motul Grand...

Fuel prices fall by 6.5p in September saving drivers £3.60 a tank

Industry News 0
The average price of petrol and diesel fell by...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Binder Puts Ktm On Top As Marquez, Martin And More Sit Close

Binder puts KTM on top as Marquez, Martin and more sit...

Frank Duggan - 0