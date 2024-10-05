Get your new Kawasaki with 0% HP

With autumn now here, Kawasaki is excited to announce its range of attractive new offers for the remainder of 2024, including an incredible 0% HP offer with a £999 minimum deposit! Running from October 1st to December 31st, customers purchasing through Kawasaki K-Options Finance will be able to enjoy 0% HP or 5.9% PCP on select Kawasaki machines under 650cc, while there are also Kawasaki Contributions available on a number of larger capacity bike.

Whether you’re considering your first bike or looking for a new machine, the latest promotional offers mean customers purchasing the Z125, Ninja 125, Z500, Ninja 500, Eliminator 500, Z650, Z650RS, Ninja 650, Vulcan S or Versys 650 via Kawasaki K-Options Finance will be able to take advantage of an incredible 0% HP with a £999 deposit or 5.9% PCP, on all 2024 models.

Riders seeking a larger capacity machine will be able to enjoy a ‘Kawasaki Contribution’ on all 2024 model year bikes of £900 when they purchase either the Z900, Z900 SE, Z900RS, Z900RS SE, or £1,000 on the Ninja 1000SX, Versys 1000 or Ninja ZX-10R. This contribution can be spent on official Kawasaki accessories or towards the deposit for the bike.

Riders interested in learning more should visit their local authorised Kawaski dealer.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“With these latest offers, there has never been a better time to buy your first, or next, Kawasaki! We’re really excited to be bringing back our 0% offer for the first time in a long time, allowing customers to end the year riding away on their dream Kawasaki.”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

