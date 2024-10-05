Dates Locked in For MXGP of Australia in September 2025

In an exciting announcement during the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce that the MXGP of Australia will officially take place in Darwin on the 19th, 20th and 21st September 2025. This marks a significant return of the MXGP series to Australian soil after more than two decades.

Fans can now secure their limited-release 3-Day tickets, which are now available for purchase.

This landmark event will be part of the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship series and will feature top riders from around the globe competing in the MXGP and MX2 classes. The event will also see the inclusion of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship with Darwin set to become the first city in Australia to host the WMX World Championship.

A Major Milestone for Australian Motorsport

The MXGP of Australia is poised to be a highlight of the motocross calendar, offering a unique opportunity for Australian fans to witness world-class motocross action. Australian riders will have the chance to compete as wildcards across all three world championship classes, racing alongside the fastest riders in the world.

A Partnership of Global and Local Significance

The event is expected to reach a large audience of more than 700 million worldwide, shining a spotlight on the Northern Territory as a premier destination for both tourism and motorsport. The collaboration with the Northern Territory Major Events Company, alongside Motorcycling Australia, underscores the importance of this event on the global stage.

Ticket Information

With the dates of the 19-20-21 September 2025 now set, the three-day passes, which will include a bonus paddock pass upgrade for a limited time, are now available!

Go to the MXGP of Australia’s website to secure your ticket to the Darwin-exclusive Grand Prix

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing:” We are very proud and excited to bring the MXGP back to Australia after a wait of more than 20 years. Darwin, with its breathtaking natural surroundings and the new state-of-the-art track at Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex, is the perfect setting for this world-class event. We extend our gratitude to the Northern Territory Major Events Company and the people of Darwin for their dedication in making this event possible. All the top riders in the world are super excited to go back to Australia, as it is one of the biggest markets for motocross and one of the biggest fan bases in the world. We are very, very excited for next September. See you in Australia.”

Northern Territory Major Events Company Acting CEO, Trevor Cox: “It is very exciting to have the 2025 dates for MXGP of Australia locked in as the anticipation is building for this exclusive event. Planning for the adrenaline-fuelled spectacle is well underway and it is a real coup for Darwin to be the home of the MXGP round in Australia, for at least the next five years.

MXGP is a globally renowned sporting event and bringing it to the Northern Territory, alongside the Australian debut of the FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship, is a huge achievement that we’re proud to be part of.

We expect thousands of fans from across Australia and a strong international presence, making Darwin the vibrant hub of world motocross. We are ready for the world to come check this out in September 2025.”

Tourism of Northern Territory CEO Suzanna, Bishop: “It is very exciting to announce the 2025 dates for the MXGP of Australia in Darwin and that Limited Edition tickets are now on sale for the event.

To have the best riders from across the globe heading to Darwin is a real coup for the city and sport. We are ready for the world to come and enjoy the adrenalin ride that is the unique Territory both on and off the track. There is so much to experience with this MXGP Round and everyone one who comes to the Darwin Grand Prix will be blown away by the event and everything that the Northern Territory has to offer from road trips, iconic Uluru, ancient living culture, spectacular waterholes, and a melting pot of culinary experiences.”

